Sa Pa Featured by Lonely Planet as Fansipan Offers Indian Families a Diwali Getaway

BusinessWire India

Sa Pa [Vietnam], October 30: Highlighted in Lonely Planet's 2026 autumn travel trends, which rank Vietnam fourth among 15 destinations, Sa Pa has gained added appeal ahead of the Diwali holiday. At Sun World Fansipan Legend, Indian families can admire seas of clouds, explore Northwest Vietnam's culture and enjoy a festive dining package designed for Indian visitors during the holiday season.

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Every Diwali, millions of Indian families seek out journeys that bring them together, offer peace and mark new beginnings. While holidays during the Festival of Lights have traditionally centred on familiar destinations, travel trends are shifting towards experiences that connect families with nature, culture and spirituality.

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This trend aligns with Lonely Planet’s autumn and winter travel trends list for 2026, which ranks Vietnam fourth, highlighting Sa Pa and its distinctive terraced rice fields. The recognition comes as Indian families prepare for their Diwali holiday trips.

For Indian travellers visiting Vietnam during Diwali, Sa Pa offers a refreshing alternative: exploring mountains and forests, ascending Fansipan with loved ones and discovering highland culture. The journey takes visitors from Muong Hoa Valley to the summit and back to Ban May.

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Explore Fansipan Above the Clouds with the Family

The journey begins with a ride on the Sun World Fansipan Legend cable car. From the cabin, visitors can admire Muong Hoa Valley, terraced rice fields hugging the mountainsides and mountain ranges before approaching the Fansipan summit, more than 3,000 metres above sea level.

Houses gradually shrink below, mountains and forests open up ahead, and mist may envelop the cabin windows before revealing a patch of bright sky. When the weather is favourable, a sea of clouds stretching below the mountain provides a stunning backdrop for a family photograph on the ‘Roof of Indochina’.

For multigenerational Indian families, the cable car makes the high-mountain experience more accessible than a long trek. Photography enthusiasts can enjoy sweeping views across the valley, children watch the clouds go by, and adults can relax with their loved ones.

Amid the clouds stands a complex of Buddhist structures featuring the Great Amitabha Buddha Statue, a statue of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the Arhat Path and Kim Son Bao Thang Pagoda, reflecting traditional Vietnamese art and architecture. With pagoda roofs emerging through the mist and winding paths surrounded by mountain forests, the complex offers visitors an opportunity to explore Vietnam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

For Indian visitors, this is an opportunity to learn more about religious life and Buddhist architecture in Vietnam. During the Diwali holiday, time spent walking with the family, admiring the scenery and exchanging wishes for peace can become a memorable part of their journey.

Explore Northwest Vietnam’s Cultural Traditions and Family Dining Options

At the foot of Fansipan, Ban May Village offers a colourful introduction to the traditions of Northwest Vietnam’s ethnic communities, including the H’Mong, Red Dao, Tay, Giay, Thai, Ha Nhi and Xa Pho. Traditional houses, brocade clothing, folk music and hands-on activities allow visitors to experience local culture firsthand.

For Indian families with young children, this stop adds experiences beyond sightseeing. Children can learn about folk games and the patterns on traditional clothing, while adults explore traditional crafts.

Food is an important part of planning a family holiday. This Diwali season, Sun World Fansipan Legend is introducing a Ban May Village dining package featuring local ingredients from Northwest Vietnam. The chefs adapt preparation methods and dishes to meet the needs of Indian visitors during the festive season, offering an opportunity to explore local flavours through more suitable choices.

Alongside the festive menu, Indian visitors who require Halal food have additional choices with the menu at Ban May Village and dishes prepared to Halal standards at Sharia restaurant, part of Sun World Fansipan Legend. Families with vegetarian members or specific dietary requirements are encouraged to discuss ingredients and preparation methods in advance.

The combination of scenery, cultural experiences and dining options adds to Fansipan’s appeal for the Diwali holiday. For Indian families considering a trip to Vietnam, Sa Pa offers an opportunity to explore a new destination together, from a cable car ride among the clouds to a family meal at the foot of the mountain.

Sun World Fansipan Legend: https://sunworld.vn/en/fansipan

Sharia Restaurant: https://sunworld.vn/en/fansipan/activities/halal-dining-in-northwest-vietnam-what-does-fansipan-offer-muslim-travelers-33396

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