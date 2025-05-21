SA Tech Software India Reports Robust 77% PAT Growth in FY25, Revenue Crosses Rs100 Cr Mark

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: SA Tech Software India Limited has announced a strong financial performance for FY25, reporting a remarkable 77% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Profit After Tax (PAT). The company's Revenue from Operations surged by 39% YoY to Rs100.35 crore, reflecting its solid market position and sustained business momentum. Additionally, SA Tech witnessed a significant increase in its Net Worth, underlining its financial resilience and consistent growth trajectory.

* FY25 marked a pivotal moment in SA Tech's growth journey. Our revenue growth reflects a proactive approach in embracing emerging technologies and staying ahead of industry shifts with AI-first solutions tailored for enterprise clients.

* The company launched SAT Leasing, India's first AI-enabled IT asset leasing platform, redefining infrastructure lifecycle management with intelligent automation and capital efficiency.

* Strategic expansion included the launch of a wholly owned subsidiary in Canada, deepening presence in North America, and expanding operations across Europe and the Middle East, enhancing cross-border service delivery and client proximity.

* SA Tech's digital-first growth strategy--including automation, AI-driven recruitment, and cloud delivery systems--continues to strengthen operational scalability and agility.

* FY26 Outlook: The company projects continued double-digit growth, with a revenue target of Rs135 crore and an EBITDA target of Rs20 crore.

Mr. Manoj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of SA Tech Software India Limited, stated: "Our strong growth across all metrics reflects our commitment to client impact and operational excellence," said Manoj Joshi, CEO. "With deep investments in Generative AI and a globally aligned strategy, we're primed for accelerated scale in FY26."

