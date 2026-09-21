SAARATHI, a Business Novel by Renowned Business Strategist Hirav Shah, Becomes an Amazon India Bestseller on Launch Day

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 21: “Seeing SAARATHI become an Amazon India bestseller on its launch day is deeply encouraging,” said Hirav Shah. “This response belongs to every reader who supported the book, recommended it and connected with its central message. The right business guidance can change not only an enterprise, but also the life of the person building it.”

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SAARATHI tells the story of a fashion designer from Ahmedabad whose business is on the edge of collapse, a strategist who sees what he cannot, and crucial decisions that could change the future of an enterprise and the family waiting at home.

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Through ambition, family, humour and uncomfortable choices, SAARATHI explores what happens when hard work is no longer enough and someone finally helps you see the road differently.

Could SAARATHI Find Its Way to Film or OTT?

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Since the book’s release, a few readers have commented on social media and other digital platforms that SAARATHI could translate well into a movie or OTT series.

Asked about the possibility, Hirav Shah said:

“Honestly, I never thought about a movie or OTT series while writing SAARATHI. I simply wanted to tell a meaningful story about business, guidance, ambition and family.”

“I have read a few comments suggesting that the story could work well on screen, and it is encouraging to see readers imagining it in that form. But there were no expectations behind writing the book. Whenever an idea comes to mind, I simply write it down and allow it to find its own journey. Let us see where SAARATHI goes from here.”

Why Readers May Connect With SAARATHI?

The business novel looks beyond the popular culture of constant hustle and explores the real mechanics of building a sustainable enterprise.

Readers will encounter three central themes:

* Beyond hustle culture: The story reveals why relentless work cannot replace financial discipline, clear systems and sound decisions.

* The difference between busyness and strategy: It examines how founders can remain occupied all day while avoiding the decisions that matter most.

* The true meaning of responsibility: It explores the idea that lasting success is not limited to revenue, recognition or expansion. Responsibility also begins with the people waiting at home.

Who Is This SAARATHI Book For?

SAARATHI has been written for:

* Entrepreneurs and startup founders seeking practical lessons in leadership, systems and financial discipline

* Family business owners balancing commercial ambition with traditional family responsibilities

* Business professionals who want to recognise blind spots before they become expensive problems

* Fiction and drama readers who enjoy stories about mentorship, redemption and business turnarounds

* Anyone trying to convert hard work into meaningful and sustainable progress

What Readers Can Take Away from SAARATHI?

Through fashion Designer’s journey, readers can explore how to:

* Recognise the difference between revenue, profit and healthy cash flow

* Look beyond emotional pricing and identify financial leaks

* Build systems that reduce dependence on the founder

* Understand how ego and urgency affect business decisions

* Balance professional ambition with family responsibility

* Make high pressure decisions with greater clarity

* Recognise when outside guidance can prevent an expensive mistake

* SAARATHI does not ask entrepreneurs to stop working hard. It asks them to examine whether their efforts are moving in the right direction.

As the book reminds readers:

“Do not just work hard. Find the guidance that separates the top 1% from the rest.”

About the Author

Hirav Shah is a globally recognised business strategist, brand builder, fastest turnaround expert, decision advisor and author of more than 25 books on business strategy.

Hirav is the founder of the world’s first Business Decision Validation Hub, and The Rescue Hub, an initiative created to support businesses and individuals facing serious professional pressure.

Hirav Shah, Business Strategist has guided entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, entertainers and sports professionals through important decisions involving growth, strategy, branding, transformation and business turnarounds.

With SAARATHI, he translates decades of real world advisory experience into an engaging work of business fiction created for entrepreneurs, startup founders, family business owners and readers who enjoy character driven corporate drama.

Availability

SAARATHI is available internationally on Kindle through Amazon. Paperback and hardcover editions are currently available in the United States and selected countries.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0HKD8B2V7

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