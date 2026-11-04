Saarathi Finance appoints Alok Aggarwal as President & Group Head

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saarathi Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on expanding access to credit for India's emerging business segments, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), today announced the appointment of Mr. Alok Aggarwal as President & Group Head.

Alok brings over 25 years of extensive experience across banking, housing finance and retail lending, with a strong track record of building and scaling financial services businesses. Prior to joining Saarathi Finance, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited. He has also served as the Managing Director & CEO of National Trust Housing Finance Limited. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions at prominent financial institutions including HDFC Bank, Citigroup, Tata Capital, Magma Housing Finance and Equitas Small Finance Bank. An institution-building leader, Alok brings deep expertise in business strategy, organisational development, retail lending, stakeholder management and driving sustainable business growth.

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In his new role, Alok will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen Saarathi Finance's organisational capabilities, drive business priorities and support the company's next phase of growth. His experience in building and scaling financial services institutions is expected to further strengthen Saarathi's efforts towards developing a sustainable and customer-centric lending franchise.

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Commenting on the appointment, Vivek Bansal, Founder & CEO, Saarathi Finance, said, "We are delighted to welcome Alok to the Saarathi leadership team. His extensive experience in building and leading financial services businesses, coupled with his understanding of the lending ecosystem, will be invaluable as we strengthen our institution and scale our operations. As we continue to deepen our presence across India's emerging markets, having experienced leaders who understand the nuances of responsible lending, organisational development and sustainable growth is critical. We look forward to Alok's contribution in shaping the next phase of Saarathi's journey."

Commenting on his appointment, Alok Aggarwal, President & Group Head, Saarathi Finance, said, "I am excited to join Saarathi Finance at an important stage in its growth journey. The company's commitment to making credit more accessible to underserved entrepreneurs resonates strongly with my own belief in building financial institutions that create meaningful and sustainable impact. India's MSME ecosystem presents significant opportunities for responsible and customer-centric lending. I look forward to working with Vivek and the entire team of Saarathi to strengthen the organisation, build scalable capabilities and support entrepreneurs with timely and relevant financial solutions. I am delighted to be part of a journey that aims to make a meaningful difference to India's lending ecosystem."

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About Saarathi Finance

Saarathi Finance & Credit Pvt Ltd. is an NBFC focused on providing accessible and tailored credit solutions to MSMEs across semi-urban and rural India. With a mission to bridge the ₹44 lakh crores credit gap in the MSME sector, Saarathi combines technological innovation with a deep understanding of local markets to offer loans that meet the unique needs of small business owners. The company operates with the guiding principle: 'Aap Akele Nahi Hai' — You are not alone.

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