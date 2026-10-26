Sabarisan Vedamurthy and Senthamarai Stalin Take Dravidian Scholarship Global Through Cambridge and SOAS Initiatives

Chennai: In a significant effort to bring Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian legacy and its contributions to social justice, governance and inclusive development to the global academic stage, Chennai-based entrepreneur Sabarisan Vedamurthy and his wife Senthamarai Stalin have supported major academic initiatives at two of the United Kingdom’s leading universities — the University of Cambridge and SOAS University of London.

The initiatives seek to create sustained opportunities for international research and academic exchange, encouraging scholars to examine the Dravidian Movement and its influence on public policy, social equality, federalism and democratic governance.

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At the University of Cambridge, the couple have established the M. Karunanidhi Ph.D. Studentship and a postdoctoral research programme, backed by a contribution of £1.3 million. Named in honour of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the initiative supports doctoral and postdoctoral research focused on the Dravidian Movement, its intellectual foundations and its continuing relevance to contemporary society.

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The funding will support doctoral research over three years while enabling further academic work through the postdoctoral programme. In recognition of their philanthropic contribution, Sabarisan Vedamurthy and Senthamarai Stalin have been inducted into the Guild of Cambridge Benefactors.

Complementing the Cambridge initiative is the Ambedkar-Kalaignar Visiting Fellowship at SOAS University of London, established to recognise the contributions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar and M. Karunanidhi to social justice, equality and public life.

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The fellowship provides an opportunity for a researcher, journalist or policymaker to spend an academic term at SOAS, engaging with international scholars and contributing to global conversations on governance, social justice and marginalised communities. Supported through an annual funding commitment, the programme covers travel, visas, stipends and university fees.

The inaugural fellowship attracted 88 applications from diverse professional and academic backgrounds. Bagavanidhi M, a researcher with over a decade of experience working on Dalit and Adivasi welfare rights in Tamil Nadu, was selected as its first recipient.

His research examines the evolution of governance mechanisms for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu, particularly the transition towards legislative frameworks for ensuring equitable development and welfare.

Together, the Cambridge and SOAS initiatives represent a long-term commitment to building international academic engagement around the Dravidian Movement, moving its ideas and experiences beyond regional and national boundaries.

By supporting independent scholarship, nurturing emerging researchers and creating institutional partnerships with globally recognised universities, the initiatives aim to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s experiences in social justice, inclusive development and democratic governance become part of a wider international academic discourse.

The programmes also mark an important step towards establishing Dravidian Studies as a sustained area of international academic research, connecting Tamil Nadu’s intellectual and political history with contemporary global conversations on equality, representation and social progress.

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