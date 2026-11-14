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Home / Business / Sabiib Restaurant brings authentic Yemeni, Somali &amp; Indian Cuisine under one roof

Sabiib Restaurant brings authentic Yemeni, Somali & Indian Cuisine under one roof

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: Sabiib Restaurant offers a unique culinary experience by bringing together the authentic flavours of Yemeni, Somali and Indian cuisine under one roof. With a diverse menu featuring traditional specialities and popular favourites, the restaurant aims to provide an enjoyable dining experience for families, friends and food enthusiasts.

Authentic Yemeni, Somali & Indian Cuisine

Discover a diverse culinary experience featuring the authentic flavours of Yemen and Somalia alongside the rich and vibrant tastes of Indian cuisine. From traditional Yemeni and Somali specialities to popular Indian favourites such as Chicken Biryani, Butter Chicken and Hyderabadi Chicken Curry, Sabiib Restaurant brings together the best of three food cultures, prepared with distinctive spices and traditional flavours.

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Special Arabian Rice Dishes

A highlight of the restaurant's menu is its signature Arabian rice specialities, including Mandi, Haneedh, Kabsa and Zurbiyan. These dishes feature aromatic rice, carefully selected spices and traditionally prepared chicken and meat, offering guests an authentic taste of Arabian culinary traditions.

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Three Cuisines, One Destination

Enjoy the best of three culinary traditions under one roof. Sabiib Restaurant brings together Yemeni, Somali and Indian cuisine, offering a unique dining experience for families, friends and food lovers seeking authentic flavours, variety and warm hospitality.

Sabiib Restaurant – The Taste of Celebration.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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