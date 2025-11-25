Sachiin Shettyy & Ankit Batra Release "Tera Naam Leke..." - A Soulful Tribute to Lalbaug Cha Raja on Vinayaka Chaturthi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, filmmaker Sachiin Shettyy has officially released "Tera Naam Leke...", a visually stunning and sonically immersive devotional track. The song marks the debut content of his new digital platform - Scene, Screen & Sachiin, serving as a spiritual invocation before the channel's cinematic content begins.

The video, featuring the innocent and captivating screen presence of child actor Anaaya Shettyy, is a melodious offering to Lalbaug Cha Raja, capturing the essence of pure surrender and new beginnings.

Music Director Arun Muraleedharan has crafted a A Fresh Musical Perspective with a composition rooted in Raag Yemen (Yaman), bringing a fresh, serene soundscape to a genre often defined by high-energy percussion.

Director Sachiin Shettyy commented on the release:

"Every story needs a Sutradhar, and for us, that is Ganpati Bappa. I wanted to start my channel Scene, Screen & Sachiin with blessings of Lalbaug Cha Raja and that became the inspiration for "Tera Naam Leke's..." release. Ankit Batra's soulful voice, Arun Muraleedharan's heart-warming composition, lyrics from Shoonya and watching Anaaya perform with such innocence has brought the whole concept to life seamlessly. This is our humble offering to the Lord of Beginnings before we dive into the world of cinema."

Speaking on the unique nature of the track, Music Director Arun Muraleedharan said:

"Creating 'Tera Naam Leke...' was a distinct creative experience. While tributes to Lalbaug Cha Raja are often synonymous with high-energy celebration, we wanted to offer something rare: a composition rooted in the deep peace of Raag Yemen. It is a fresh approach--a track designed to focus purely on meditative silence and surrender. It is a sound designed to calm the mind instantly."

The Voice of Devotion - The track is brought to life by the soulful voice of Ankit Batra, known for his ability to bridge the gap between classical depth and modern appeal.

Singer Ankit Batra shared his experience:

"When Sachiin shared the concept, I knew this wasn't just another song; it was a prayer. "Tera Naam Leke.." has a profound simplicity that required a very honest, stripped-down vocal approach. Singing this was a meditative experience for me, and I believe that vibration will touch everyone who listens to it today."

Directed by Sachiin Shettyy, the video transcends the typical tropes of devotional content, and offers a cinematic, narrative style that highlights the purity of faith.

"Tera Naam Leke..." is now streaming on the Scene, Screen & Sachiin YouTube channel and is available across all major audio streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and JioSaavn.

Watch the Official Video Here: https://youtu.be/reAeAsg-sLo?si=7_q0E-00eIkCvnBD

KEY CREDITS:

Singer: Ankit Batra

Music Director: Arun Muraleedharan

Lyrics: Shoonya

Director: Sachiin Shettyy

DOP: Venkat Gangadhari

Featuring: Anaaya Shettyy

