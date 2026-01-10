Sachin Ajmera Classes: Setting a New National Benchmark in CMA, CA & CS Education in India

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], Janaury 10: Sachin Ajmera Classes has firmly established itself as a benchmark institution in professional commerce education through more than 23 years of consistent academic excellence. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the institute has earned nationwide recognition for its disciplined learning environment, concept-oriented teaching style, and proven results in CMA, CA, and CS examinations. Over the years, thousands of students have successfully built strong professional careers under its guidance, making it one of the most dependable CMA coaching institutes in India for aspirants seeking quality education and long-term success.

Advertisement

A Legacy of 23+ Years of Academic Excellence in Commerce Education

Advertisement

The foundation of Sachin Ajmera Classes is built on over two decades of uninterrupted teaching experience in professional courses. This long-standing legacy has allowed the institute to develop unmatched expertise in understanding examination trends, anticipating syllabus changes, and refining teaching strategies to meet evolving academic demands. The continuity of excellence has created deep trust among students and parents, positioning the institute among the most trusted CMA coaching institutes in India for those who value stability, credibility, and consistent academic performance.

A Historic Milestone Achieved in December 2025 CMA Results

Advertisement

December 2025 marked a defining chapter in the institute's journey, as its students delivered extraordinary results at the national level. These results not only reflected individual brilliance but also demonstrated the effectiveness of the institute's structured mentoring system and exam-focused preparation framework. The achievement further strengthened its standing among leading professional education institutes across the country.

Result Highlights That Drew National Attention

The December 2025 CMA results showcased exceptional outcomes, including All India Rank 1, five students securing Rajasthan rank positions, and an extraordinary performance by Vidhan Chhabra, who scored 380 out of 400 marks. Such achievements elevated Sachin Ajmera Classes to national prominence and reinforced its image as a results-driven institution with a strong academic backbone.

CMA Foundation December 2025: AIR 1 by Vidhan Chhabra

In the CMA Foundation examination conducted under the ICMAI syllabus 2022, Vidhan Chhabra from Jaipur emerged as the All India Rank 1 holder. His outstanding score of 380 demonstrated remarkable conceptual clarity, disciplined preparation, and strategic exam execution. This success highlighted the institute's ability to identify potential, nurture talent, and transform students into national toppers through focused guidance and academic rigor.

Consistency in Results Across Academic Years

Beyond individual milestones, Sachin Ajmera Classes has maintained a remarkable record of consistent performance year after year. From 2019 through 2025, students have regularly qualified across CMA levels, reflecting reliability rather than isolated success. This sustained consistency has been a key factor in building the institute's reputation as a dependable academic partner for serious commerce aspirants.

Comprehensive CMA, CA & CS Coaching Under One Roof

The institute offers an integrated academic ecosystem that covers CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final, CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final, and CS Foundation, Executive and Professional programs. This comprehensive structure allows students to pursue multiple professional pathways within a single disciplined environment, benefiting from shared expertise, uniform academic standards, and cohesive mentoring support.

Teaching Methodology Refined Through Experience

The teaching approach at Sachin Ajmera Classes has evolved over 23+ years of classroom interaction, exam analysis, and continuous feedback. Emphasis is placed on concept-driven learning aligned with ICMAI, ICAI, and ICSI requirements, regular mock tests with detailed evaluation, strategic revision planning, structured doubt resolution, and individual academic tracking. This refined methodology consistently produces high-performing students and rank holders across examinations.

Career-Oriented Education and Placement Success

Academic excellence at Sachin Ajmera Classes is complemented by a strong focus on career readiness. With more than 100 successful placements and salary packages reaching up to 18 LPA, the institute emphasizes professional grooming, industry exposure, and career mentoring. This outcome-oriented approach ensures that students are not only exam-ready but also prepared for long-term professional growth.

Jaipur Roots with National Recognition

While deeply rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the institute attracts students from across India due to its transparent systems, disciplined culture, and consistent results. Its strong regional foundation combined with national achievements has earned it recognition as a top CMA institute in Rajasthan with a reputation that extends far beyond state boundaries.

Why Students Across India Choose Sachin Ajmera Classes

With over 23 years of teaching excellence, multiple rank holders, consistent results, expert faculty, and proven placement outcomes, Sachin Ajmera Classes stands out as an institution committed to shaping competent professionals. Its track record places it among the top CMA institute in Rajasthan while continuing to influence commerce education nationwide.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Trust, Results, and Excellence

Through decades of dedication, a historic AIR 1 achievement in December 2025, and an unwavering focus on quality education, Sachin Ajmera Classes continues to redefine standards in professional commerce coaching. Its journey reflects experience, expertise, and a commitment to excellence, making it a preferred destination for aspiring professionals across India seeking credible guidance and lasting success.

Ready to aim for AIR in CMA? Join Sachin Ajmera Classes and start your rank-focused preparation today.

Sachin Ajmera Classes Jaipur, Rajasthan

- Contact: 8107626660 | 9950290358

- Website: https://www.sachinajmeraclasses.com/

Contact now to begin your CMA Foundation, Inter or Final preparation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)