Deal follows FY26 revenue of Rs. 133.77 crore and marks a milestone for the founder's five-year-old lending infrastructure platform.

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

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Indiabulls Limited has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70% stake in Fintech Cloud Private Limited, the technology and operations platform founded by Sachin Mittal in 2021, in an all-share transaction that values the company at approximately Rs. 1,500 crore. Consideration for the deal is pegged at Rs. 1,050 crore, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

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Founder, Investor, Builder: A Multi-Dimensional Impact on India's Fintech Ecosystem

Mittal's footprint in Indian fintech extends past Fintech Cloud. He also founded Loanwalle, a digital lending marketplace serving salaried professionals and first-time borrowers, and deploys capital into the wider ecosystem, strongly backing founders beyond his own ventures. He is also an author, having written several books including ABC of Real Estate in India, Assured Returns in Real Estate: Myth or Reality and others. As founder, investor and builder of India's leading fintech powerhouse, Mittal's multi-dimensional impact on India's fintech ecosystem now extends across the companies he has built, the founders he backs, the books he has authored, and the next generation of entrepreneurs he mentors.

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Fintech Cloud reported revenue of Rs. 133.77 crore and profit before tax of Rs. 30.31 crore in FY26, a rapid commercial ramp-up for a company not yet five years old. The platform is built to let regulated lenders, banks and NBFCs retain control of credit decisions, while Fintech Cloud manages the underlying technology and operations layer.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vikram Abrol, CEO, Fintech Cloud Private Limited, said, “From building technology-led solutions for the regulated lending ecosystem to reaching this scale, the journey has been driven by a strong focus on execution and creating value for our partners. Our association with Indiabulls gives us an opportunity to take the business into its next phase of growth and build further on the capabilities we have developed.”

About Fintech Cloud

Fintech Cloud Private Limited is a technology and operations platform for regulated lenders, founded in 2021 by Sachin Mittal.

Built for Regulation, Not Around It

Industry observers tracking the company's rise point to its compliance posture as the differentiator behind the deal. As India's fintech sector operates under the RBI's Digital Lending Directions with tightened scrutiny on accountability, fund flows, borrower disclosures and data handling Fintech Cloud was designed from inception to withstand regulatory review, rather than retrofitted to meet it. Transparency and consent-based data use were built in as product features from day one.

About Sachin Mittal

Sachin Mittal is a founder, investor and mentor in India's financial technology ecosystem.

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Sachin Mittal’s Fintech Cloud Valued at Rs. 1,500 Crore As Indiabulls Moves to Acquire 70% Stake

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