A colour-first collection reimagining luggage as lifestyle, live on Flipkart during Big Bang Diwali Sale Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Move over blacks and greys, luggage has entered a new era of colour. Safari, one of India’s leading luggage brands, in collaboration with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched Shades Ahead, a campaign that transforms travel gear into a bold lifestyle statement. Now live on Flipkart during the Big Bang Diwali Sale, the collection brings an explosion of colour, aspiration, and celebration to India’s travel culture.

Advertisement

Shades Ahead celebrates the energy and individuality of today’s consumer millennials and Gen Z professionals who see luggage as an extension of their personality. The collection introduces two ranges, Froniq and Rovera, across six striking shades such as Sundune Yellow, Skyeglass Blue, Coral Orange, Misty Sage Green, Deeptide Navy, and Midnight Black. Combining Safari’s hallmark durability with expressive design, the collection is crafted for festive gifting, wedding trousseau, holiday escapes, and everyday journeys. Much like sneakers once redefined personal style, Shades Ahead signals a cultural shift in how India sees its travel gear.

Advertisement

Each colour in the collection is inspired by surreal worlds dreamlike landscapes visualised through AI. These imagined universes capture the essence of every shade: the warmth of Sundune Yellow, the cool serenity of Skyglass Blue, the calming freshness of Misty Sage Green, the vibrance of Coral Orange, the depth of DeepTide Navy, and the bold sophistication of MidNight Black. Together, they offer travellers not just a bag, but a story in every colour. To amplify the launch, Safari and Flipkart are rolling out AI-powered films, playful social banter, joint posts, stories, and targeted digital pushes, making Shades Ahead one of the most engaging festive campaigns of the season.

Advertisement

Sudhir Jatia, Managing Director, Safari Industries (India) Ltd., said, “With Shades Ahead, Safari is creating a colour-first movement in luggage. For too long, travellers settled for black and navy bags, but today’s consumer wants something bold, expressive, and festive. This collection is our answer to that shift. With Flipkart’s scale, we are ensuring these vibrant designs reach households across India during the Big Bang Diwali Sale.” Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion said, “Big Bang Diwali sale is where India discovers what’s next. We are delighted to launch Safari’s Shades Ahead collection on Flipkart, bringing shoppers a colourful, design-led range that balances style with durability. By combining Safari’s innovation with Flipkart’s pan-India reach, we are enabling consumers from metros to smaller towns to celebrate, gift, and travel in style.” The Shades Ahead campaign, featuring the Froniq and Rovera ranges in six bold shades, is available now on Flipkart, with special visibility and festive offers during the Big Bang Diwali Sale.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)