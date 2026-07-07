DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Safe Enterprises Enters USD 30 Bn+ Retail Automation Space with WAVE, Deploys First Commercial Orders

Safe Enterprises Enters USD 30 Bn+ Retail Automation Space with WAVE, Deploys First Commercial Orders

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:48 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited ("SERFL"), a retail infrastructure company engaged in the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of retail fixtures and shopfitting solutions, today announced its entry into the retail automation market with WAVE, its proprietary RFID-powered self-checkout platform.

Advertisement

The Company has successfully deployed its first commercial orders for WAVE, marking an important milestone in the commercialization of its retail automation business and validating early market acceptance of the platform.

Advertisement

Leveraging its extensive experience in delivering retail infrastructure solutions to organized retailers across the fashion, apparel, footwear, electronics, beauty and lifestyle etc. sectors, SERFL is now expanding its capabilities beyond physical retail infrastructure into intelligent retail technology. This strategic expansion broadens the Company's addressable market and reinforces its vision of becoming an integrated solutions partner for modern retailers.

The global retail automation market is witnessing strong growth as retailers increasingly invest in technologies that improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and streamline store operations. According to Fortune Business Insights, The global retail automation market is projected to grow from approximately USD 31.2 billion in 2026 to USD 77.4 billion by 2034, reflecting the increasing adoption of AI, RFID, computer vision and self-service technologies.

Advertisement

Built on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, WAVE enables customers to complete purchases without conventional barcode scanning by automatically identifying all RFID-tagged products placed within the checkout zone. The solution delivers faster transactions, minimizes queues and enables a seamless self-checkout experience while improving store efficiency.

Designed for organized retail formats including fashion, apparel, department stores and large-format retail, WAVE offers:

- Faster, frictionless checkout

- Reduced customer waiting time

- Improved billing accuracy

- Higher store throughput during peak hours

- Enhanced customer experience

- Simplified store operations

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mikdad Merchant, Whole Time Director, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited, said:

"Retail is evolving rapidly, with consumers expecting faster, frictionless and technology-enabled shopping experiences. Through WAVE, we are combining our deep understanding of retail infrastructure with intelligent automation to help retailers improve operational efficiency while enhancing the customer experience. We believe retail infrastructure and retail technology will increasingly work together to shape the stores of the future, and WAVE represents a significant step in that journey."

Having delivered retail infrastructure solutions to organized retailers across India for several years, SERFL believes it is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between physical retail infrastructure and intelligent retail technology. The launch of WAVE reflects the Company's long-term vision of becoming an end-to-end partner for retailers by integrating infrastructure, automation and technology into a unified retail ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts