Safe Enterprises Enters USD 800 Bn+ Home Furnishings Market With EVOLV, Secures First Commercial Orders

First commercial orders mark SERFL’s entry into the global home furnishings market, projected to reach USD 1.14 trillion by 2030

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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited (SERFL); a leading provider of retail fixtures, shopfitting solutions and retail automation solutions, today announced the successful securing of its first commercial orders for EVOLV, its modular home-living solutions platform.

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The first commercial orders mark an important milestone in SERFL’s strategic expansion beyond organized retail infrastructure and into the rapidly growing home furnishings and home-living segment. EVOLV leverages the Company’s expertise in retail engineering, modular fixtures, design and manufacturing to address evolving consumer requirements across modern Indian homes.

The global home furnishings market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, changing lifestyles and increasing preference for organized and branded furniture solutions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global home furnishings market was valued at approximately USD 802.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 1,140.1 billion by 2030, representing a 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2030.

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Within this opportunity, the global wardrobe market is projected to grow from USD 25.2 billion in 2024 to USD 36.7 billion by 2030, while the global TV unit market is expected to grow from USD 12.4 billion to USD 17.5 billion over the same period.

From Retail Engineering to Home Living

EVOLV brings SERFL’s retail-grade engineering and precision into the home-living environment. Designed as a modular and adaptable system, EVOLV can be configured across applications including wardrobes, TV units, media units and other home storage and display requirements, enabling design continuity across spaces.

The platform is designed around:

• Modular and adaptable configurations

• Scalable solutions across applications

• Contemporary aesthetics combined with functional design

• Retail-grade engineering and manufacturing precision

• Flexibility to cater to evolving home-living requirements

The Company believes its existing capabilities in manufacturing, modular fixtures, supply-chain execution and large-scale project delivery provide a strong foundation for scaling EVOLV as it expands into the home furnishings market.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

The timing of EVOLV’s commercialization is strategically aligned with SERFL’s upcoming manufacturing capacity expansion. The Company’s Ambernath facility is scheduled for completion in December 2026, taking the Company’s projected total plant area to approximately 5,30,000 + sq. ft., with the broader plant network expected to provide significant additional headroom for growth. This enhanced capacity will enable SERFL to support the scaling of EVOLV alongside its existing retail infrastructure and WAVE businesses, providing the manufacturing bandwidth required to serve larger order volumes as the new vertical gains traction. With first commercial orders already secured and incremental capacity coming in soon, the Company believes EVOLV is entering the market at a strategically opportune time—allowing it to build customer relationships and market presence today while simultaneously preparing the manufacturing platform required for the next phase of growth.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, CA Mikdad Merchant, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited, said:

“The entry into home furnishings provides SERFL with an opportunity to diversify its revenue base and leverage existing as well as upcoming manufacturing and operational capabilities across a new category. EVOLV has been designed with scalability in mind, allowing us to participate in multiple home-living applications while maintaining a disciplined approach towards capital deployment and growth. The first commercial orders are an encouraging early indicator as we evaluate the opportunity to scale this vertical.”

Expanding the Addressable Market

SERFL has built its presence by providing end-to-end retail infrastructure solutions to organized retailers across fashion, apparel, footwear, electronics, beauty and lifestyle sectors. The Company’s capabilities span retail fixtures, display systems, modular solutions and turnkey store execution.

The Company has already taken its first step into an adjacent high-growth technology market through WAVE, its RFID-powered self-checkout platform. WAVE has successfully secured and deployed its first commercial orders, marking SERFL’s entry into the global retail automation market, valued at approximately USD 31.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2034.

With EVOLV, SERFL is now extending its capabilities into the significantly larger USD 802.5 billion global home furnishings market, creating another avenue for growth while leveraging its existing engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities.

Together, WAVE and EVOLV represent two distinct but complementary opportunities.

This expansion enables SERFL to leverage its established expertise across retail infrastructure while progressively participating in technology-led and consumer-facing adjacent markets.

About Safe Enterprises

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited is a leading provider of retail fixtures, shopfitting solutions and retail automation solutions, with a legacy spanning over five decades since its establishment in 1976. The Company combines manufacturing capabilities, design expertise and execution excellence to deliver end-to-end retail solutions for leading domestic and international brands. With a growing portfolio spanning modular fixtures, store interiors and technology-enabled retail solutions, Safe Enterprises is building a scalable platform to support the evolving needs of modern retail.

Company Website: www.safeenterprises.com Insync Shopfittings: www.insyncshopfittings.com

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From wardrobe to media units, EVOLV Fit-N-Light adapts effortlessly across applications, maintaining design continuity throughout the space.

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