Safebox Raises USD 1.11 Million Seed Round to Build India’s Family Wealth Protection Category

Coimbatore, India. Sep 10th, 2026. Round led by a Family Office with participation from multiple angels including Sekhar Garisa, Angel Investor (MD, Claypond Capital) investing in his personal capacity. Publicly launched in June 2026, Safebox has already helped customers protect over ₹6,000 crore of family assets across 55 categories.

Safebox, a wealth protection platform that helps Indian families track and protect their entire financial life, has raised $1.11 million (10.5 Crore) in a seed round. The round was led by a family office, with participation from multiple angels including Sekhar Garisa, Managing Director, Claypond Capital (investing in his personal capacity).

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After a near-fatal accident left 2 of the founders asking a simple question: If they hadn’t survived, would their families have even known what they owned? So, 3 childhood friends and serial entrepreneurs set out to build the answer.

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₹86,917 crore is sitting unclaimed in bank deposits alone. But that is not the problem, It’s just a symptom.

Unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India’s Depositor Education and Awareness Fund stood at ₹86,917 crore as of 30 June 2026, according to a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in August 2026. State Bank of India alone accounts for roughly a quarter of that balance.

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That is bank deposits alone. Insurance and mutual fund figures are published separately by IRDAI and SEBI, on different reference dates and under different definitions, and cannot be meaningfully combined with the banking number. India has no single consolidated view of what its households own.

That absence is the entire problem, not the ₹86,917 crore itself. If the state cannot assemble one view of household assets across three regulators, no individual family can assemble one across twenty institutions - banks, insurers, brokers, EPFO, and more.

Government and regulators have moved decisively on the recovery side. The Department of Financial Services launched a Common Landing Portal for Unclaimed Financial Assets in June 2026, joining the RBI’s UDGAM, IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa and SEBI’s MITRA platforms.

Every one of these is a search tool. Each helps a family find something it already suspects exists.

Safebox is building on the other side of the problem. Assets do not go unclaimed because families lack a search portal. They go unclaimed because no one in the family ever had a map of what existed in the first place.

Safebox builds that map while the family is still together, so it never has to be reconstructed under stress.

A new category: Family Wealth Protection Safebox is defining the category of Family Wealth Protection. It helps Indian families track and protect their entire financial life spread across multi-phone number bank accounts, multi-PAN portfolios, Stocks, ETF, multi-employer EPFs, NPS and much more in one place, so that money, documents and access are never lost when they matter most.

The platform tracks assets, liabilities, insurance and family information across 55 categories, maps nominees against every holding, and ensures a spouse or family member can locate and access what they need during an emergency or a transition. Safebox integrates with India’s regulated financial infrastructure, including the Account Aggregator framework.

The core insight is that financial complexity in Indian households has outgrown the household’s own record-keeping. For the 35 to 55 age group managing multiple assets, dependents and ageing parents, the financial footprint now spans dozens of institutions, digital accounts and identities. Preparedness has become a data problem, not a discipline problem.

Built on referrals Safebox has predominantly grown through word of mouth and family-invited behaviour. Since June 2026, families on the platform have recorded over ₹6,000 crore in assets, across whole family, cross-asset holdings with nominee mapping in place.

Founder comment “Families in India spend thirty years building wealth and about thirty minutes thinking about whether loved ones could find it. There is ₹86,917 crore lying unclaimed in bank deposits alone, and nobody in this country can tell you about the full number across every asset class. That is not a recovery problem. It is a record-keeping problem. We are not building a way to find lost money. We are building a way to never lose it.” Vijay Veera, Co-Founder and CEO, Safebox Investor comment “India has built excellent infrastructure for creating wealth and almost none for carrying it across a generation. Safebox is one of the few teams approaching this as a data and trust problem rather than a product feature. The founders have built and scaled companies before, and they are building this one with the same discipline.” Sekhar Garisa, Angel Investor (MD, Claypond Capital) Capital Deployment: The capital will be deployed across two priorities: strengthening the product capabilities and accelerating distribution. This includes enhancing features, integrations and user experience, while expanding partner networks, corporate tie-ups and customer acquisition efforts to reach more families and drive sustainable growth.

About Safebox Safebox is a wealth protection platform that helps Indian families track and protect their entire financial life spread across multi-phone number bank accounts, multi-PAN portfolios, Stocks, ETF, multi-employer EPFs, NPS and much more in one place, so that money, documents and access are never lost when they matter most. The platform organizes assets, liabilities, insurance, critical records and family information across 55 categories, with a focus on tracking, protection and continuity.

Safebox operates through BEYONDCO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED, registered with SEBI as an Investment Adviser (Registration No. INA000021809).

It is the third venture co-founded by its founding team, following three prior successful ventures in the USA and India.

Founders: Vijay Veera (Co-Founder and CEO), Vignesh Rengasamy (Co-Founder and CPTO), Rajesh Sankarappan (Co-Founder and COO).

Website: www.safebox.life Media contact Vijay Veera · +91 9003555511 Arvind Subramaniam · +91 97894 97050 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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