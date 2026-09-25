Saffronart Records INR 250.58 Crores Across Autumn Auctions, Extending Strong Momentum Through 2026

Two white-glove sales deliver 10 artist records across 200 lots of modern, contemporary and historical Indian art

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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Saffronart’s Autumn Auctions concluded with a combined sale value of INR 250.58 crores (USD 26.37 million) across the live and online sales, both of which achieved white glove results. The Live Sale, held on 19 September, achieved INR 218.62 crores (USD 23.01 million), while the Online Sale on 21-22 September recorded INR 31.97 crores (USD 3.36 million). Together, the two auctions set 10 artist records across 200 lots, with strong results across modern, contemporary and historical Indian art.

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The results extend Saffronart’s strong momentum through 2026, with sustained participation from collectors across India and international markets. Collectors participated actively across both sales, reflecting the diversity of Saffronart’s global collector base and continued demand for Indian art across periods, practices and price points.

The Autumn Auctions brought together works spanning centuries of Indian art, from historic antiquities and miniature traditions to modern masters and significant contemporary voices, tracing the evolving visual language of Indian art across time and traditions.

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At the heart of the live sale was F N Souza’s Hanuman the Monkey God, 1965 (lot 13), which sold for INR 15.60 crores (USD 1.64 million), setting a record for the highest value individual work on paper by the artist achieved at auction worldwide. The rare work, which reflects the influence of Souza’s collaboration with artist Mohan Sharma, was one of the auction’s notable results.

Artist Records Set At The Autumn Live Auction

F N Souza, Hanuman the Monkey God, 1965 (lot 13), Sold for INR 15.60 crores (USD 1.64 million)

Record for the highest value individual work on paper by the artist achieved at auction worldwide.

Mahadev Visvanath Dhurandhar, Shri Mahalakshmi, 1899 (lot 39), Sold for INR 14.10 crores (USD 1.48 million)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

A Ramachandran, Kurma Avatar with Savita and Aparajita Flowers, 1996 (lot 55), Sold for INR 8.64 crores (USD 909,474)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

G Ravinder Reddy, Untitled, 2011-12 (lot 75), Sold for INR 4.68 crores (USD 492,632)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Sohan Qadri, Untitled (lot 62), Sold for INR 3.84 crores (USD 404,211)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Satish Gujral, Untitled, 1988 (lot 51), Sold for INR 3.12 crores (USD 328,421)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Jangarh Singh Shyam, Bel Mukhota (Gond), 1999 (lot 73), Sold for INR 2.88 crores (USD 303,158)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

H A Gade, Steps – Omkareshwar, 1948 (lot 3), Sold for INR 96 lakhs (USD 101,053)

Sold for eight times its higher estimate, setting a record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Highlights And Artist Records From The Autumn Online Auction

Jagdish Swaminathan, Untitled, 1978 (lot 149), Sold for INR 4.20 crores (USD 442,105), more than twice its higher estimate.

Standing Sridevi, Vijayanagara Dynasty, 16th Century (lot 89), Sold for INR 78 lakhs (USD 82,105), surpassing its high estimate.

A A Almekar, Untitled, (lot 122), Sold for INR 60 lakhs (USD 63,158)

Sold for four times its higher estimate, setting a record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Haku Shah, Untitled, 2007 (lot 134), Sold for INR 33.60 lakhs (USD 35,368)

Record for the highest value achieved by the artist at auction worldwide.

Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and Co-Founder, Saffronart, said, “We are delighted with the outstanding response to Saffronart’s Autumn Live and Online Sales. Both were white-glove auctions that set multiple new artist records. The results across the two sales extend the strong momentum we have seen through 2026 and reflect continued confidence in Indian art across categories and generations of collectors. As we look ahead, we remain focused on bringing exceptional works to collectors globally and contributing to the continued growth of the market.”

About Saffronart

Founded in 2000 by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart is one of India’s most reputed auction houses with a strong international presence. Its flagship gallery is in Mumbai, with offices in New Delhi, London, and New York. A leader in the sale of Indian art, Saffronart—together with its sister e-commerce platform StoryLTD—has conducted over 700 auctions. The company is committed to transparency and to making the auction process accessible to collectors worldwide. It has set several global benchmarks for online auctions and was featured in a 2005 Harvard Business School case study. Saffronart also offers private sales, appraisals, and valuations, and hosts exhibitions and panel discussions with industry experts, working closely with collectors, gallerists, and artists to strengthen the market for Indian art and aesthetics.

Website: www.saffronart.com | Facebook: @saffronart | Instagram: @saffronartartindia

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Lot 13, F N Souza - Autumn Auctions 2026

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