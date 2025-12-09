VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: New Delhi has witnessed an extraordinary cultural triumph with the opening of NikasSafronov's immersive extravaganza Dream Vision. Supported by Rosneft Oil Company, the exhibition debuted at Lalit Kala Akademi to immense public excitement. Running through December 21, the show blends traditional artistry with cutting edge digital innovation in a way that has left audiences enthralled. From the moment the doors opened, guests described the experience as a surge of color, sound and imagination that propels them into an entirely new artistic dimension.

The exhibition combines one hundred of Safronov's most celebrated works with a powerful new series created specifically for India. These fresh paintings intertwine the grandeur of Moscow and St. Petersburg with India's iconic landmarks. The Taj Mahal appears in unexpected visual dialogues, while ancient Indian cities flow into scenes from Russia's historical capitals. Speaking at a December 8 conference at the Russian Embassy, Safronovexplained that he sought to build a cultural bridge where cities could reflect each other and form a shared emotional narrative for viewers.

Dream Vision transforms Lalit Kala Akademi into a labyrinth of visual marvels. The exhibition spans two floors and eight galleries, each meticulously designed. At the entrance, guests encounter striking elephant sculptures adorned with traditional Russian folk art, immediately signaling the fusion of cultures that defines the event. A luminous corridor then activates a color recognition technology that generates a personalized trail of light for each visitor, creating an intimate sense of connection with the environment.

Inside the galleries, the spectacle intensifies. More than four hundred meters of LED screens create immersive digital landscapes enhanced by augmented reality and AI driven sequences. Towering flowers respond to movement, avatars glide through fantastical settings and mirrored floors magnify every visual element into a dreamscape. A monumental digital elephant traverses from an Indian sunset to a Russian winter, offering one of the exhibition's most unforgettable transitions.

Complementing the visuals are expertly crafted soundscapes and subtle scent designs that shift from room to room. Safronov's Dream Vision method embraces these layered sensory experiences. He believes that audiences become more emotionally engaged when realities interweave, allowing personal memories and dreams to surface. In Delhi, the approach resonates with profound impact. Visitors often describe the exhibition as transformative, noting that the interplay of art and technology awakens new ways of seeing and feeling.

Rosneft's support has played a vital role in bringing this ambitious project to India. The company has been actively involved in cultural initiatives that enhance Russian and Indian connections. Safronov expressed deep appreciation for the partnership, noting that it enables bold, large scale artistic innovation. Rosneft also sponsored the India Festival in Moscow and Tatiana Navka's acclaimed ice show in Ahmedabad. Following its spectacular reception in Delhi, Dream Vision is set to open in Mumbai from December 25, 2025 to January 15, 2026, where another wave of enthusiasm is expected.

