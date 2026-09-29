BENGALURU, India, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagility India has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to building a workplace where employees feel trusted, supported and valued. The recognition comes alongside Sagility India's #11 ranking among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026, with 93% of employees saying that Sagility is a great place to work. The company was also recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women, the Top 25 organizations in the Bio-Tech, Life Sciences and Pharma category, and Asia's Best Workplaces™ for large organizations.

Building on this momentum, Sagility India is now certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year, with 93% of employees saying Sagility is a great place to work. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from employee feedback.

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Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

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"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Sagility stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

These recognitions are the outcome of a consistent focus on creating a workplace where people feel respected, supported, included and able to build successful careers.

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Aparna Rao Basu, Senior Vice President and Head Human Resources, Sagility India, said:

"Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year reflects the trust our people place in Sagility and in each other. We believe a strong culture is built through everyday experiences, meaningful connections and opportunities that help people grow and succeed. Whether it is investing in learning, supporting wellbeing, strengthening inclusion, enabling flexible ways of working or recognizing contributions, our focus remains on creating an environment where employees can build rewarding careers and bring their best selves to work every day. This recognition belongs to our people, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar on the employee experience we create together."

At Sagility, employee experience is shaped by a culture of listening, connection and action. Regular town halls, listening forums, pulse surveys and manager conversations help capture employee perspectives, with feedback translated into meaningful initiatives and communicated back to employees.

Beyond the workplace, family engagement, celebrations, milestone moments and wellbeing programs strengthen the connection between employees, their families and Sagility—creating an experience where people feel heard, supported and valued.

Recognition is an important part of life at Sagility. From celebrating long-serving employees through Long Service Awards to recognizing individuals and teams who make a difference every day, Sagility believes achievements should be acknowledged and celebrated. Sagility's rewards and recognition programs reinforce behaviours that reflect values, strengthen teamwork and encourage innovation.

Technology has played an important role in helping people stay connected and productive. Secure work-from-home infrastructure, collaboration tools, virtual learning platforms and digital support systems enable employees to work effectively regardless of location. These capabilities have helped us maintain strong engagement, continuous learning and seamless collaboration across teams.

Sagility's commitment to people extends beyond engagement. The organisation continues to invest in learning, career development, leadership capability and wellbeing.

Programs such as STRIDE, PACE, STEP and LIFT support employees at different stages of their careers, while initiatives such as S.H.E. Leads, S.H.E. Circle and the Abilities Circle help create opportunities for growth, representation and belonging.

Sagility's focus on supporting women through important life stages is reflected in S.H.E.'s Back, through which 94% of women return to work after maternity leave. Complementing these efforts is Sagility's Wonder of Wellness framework, which supports employees across multiple dimensions of wellbeing.

At Sagility, the goal remains unchanged: to create a workplace where people can do meaningful work, build lasting careers, feel supported through life's transitions and be recognized for the contributions they make every day.

This is the culture the employees have helped build, and the one Sagility remains committed to strengthening year after year.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Sagility Limited:

Sagility is a tech-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

To learn more, visit: https:agility.com/

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