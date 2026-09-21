• With over 22,000 employees in India and over 49,000 globally, Sagility continues to expand its workforce

• Employee initiatives span learning, leadership development, wellbeing and engagement, including STRIDE, PACE, STEP, S.H.E. Leads Program. S.H.E. Circle & Abilities Circle ERG, Wonder of Wellness and Healthcare Academy.

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MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagility India has been ranked 57 among Asia's Best Workplaces 2026 in the Large Companies category by Great Place to Work. The company was ranked 11 among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026, following previous Great Place to Work recognitions.

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The Asia ranking is based on confidential employee feedback, with more than 3.8 million individual responses representing nearly 8.9 million employees across the region. Employees evaluated their workplace experiences across areas including trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Of the 100 organizations recognized in the Large Companies category, 34 operate in India.

The findings also point to the importance of everyday employee experience. Overall sentiment among employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia remained high at 93%, while the Trust Index Grand Mean stood at 91%. More than 95% of employees reported positive sentiment on areas such as feeling safe, being welcomed, being treated fairly, and feeling proud to belong.

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Against this backdrop, Sagility's workforce has grown to over 22,000 employees in India and more than 49,000 globally. Its people initiatives span career development, continuous learning, wellbeing, and employee engagement. Key programmes include the STRIDE, PACE, and STEP leadership development programmes, the S.H.E. Leads Program for women in junior and mid-level roles, S.H.E. Circle and Abilities Circle Employee Resource Groups, Wonder of Wellness initiatives, employee surveys, hobby clubs, and Healthcare Academy. Sagility also operates a hybrid work model.

Speaking about the recognition, Tina Vas, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sagility, said, "At our scale, culture is about what employees experience every day. Can they learn, speak up, get support, and see an opportunity to grow? Those are the things we pay attention to. We are thrilled to be recognised as the 57th Best Workplace in Asia, building on our earlier recognition as the 11th Best Workplace in India. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to our employees and their well-being, particularly because they are grounded in what employees themselves say about their experience."

The latest recognition reinforces Sagility's focus on building a workplace where employees have opportunities to learn, develop and contribute, while fostering an environment that supports wellbeing, inclusion and engagement. As the organization continues to evolve, these priorities remain an important part of its people strategy.

About Sagility Limited

Sagility is a tech-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

To learn more, visit: https://sagility.com/

Media contact details:

Srushti Rao | press@sagility.com

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