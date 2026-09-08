Saheli Bridal Point Gets Ready to Serve Meerut Brides This Wedding and Festive Season

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Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8: Saheli Bridal Point is one of the most trusted bridal makeup studios in Meerut. As the wedding season starts in November the studio is getting prepared for its busiest time of the year. Neetu Goswami founded it in January 2019 and since then she has provided makeup services to more than 1000+ brides. She's known for staying personally involved with every client, using good quality products, and running the studio professionally. Besides bridal and party makeup, the brand also runs Saheli Beauty School, where new makeup artists are trained under the same standards Neetu follows herself. Since several good muhurat dates are falling in November this year, the studio is asking brides and families to book their slots early so they don't miss out on their preferred dates.

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As soon as the wedding season starts in Meerut, one name is on everyone's lips - Saheli Bridal Point. With shagun ceremonies, sangeets, and shubh vivah dates filling up the calendar this November, the studio is getting ready for its busiest time of the year, same as every year.

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Every bride has some common worries before her big day. Will the makeup artist understand her skin tone and face cut properly? Will the makeup stay fresh through a long wedding function without any skin problem? And will she even get her preferred date, as good slots get booked fast? Saheli Bridal Point has built its full working style around solving these worries, even before the bride asks.

Meet the Woman Behind the Name

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The studio is led by Neetu Goswami, fondly called Saheli Neetu by her clients. She started this journey in January 2019, from a small setup at Tej Vihar, Rohta Road, near Lal Gate, Fazalpur, Meerut. In the beginning, she was not even fully sure if Meerut was ready for this kind of personal bridal makeup service. But with her hard work Saheli Bridal Point has served more than 1000+ happy brides with a strong 4.7-star rating from happy clients.

What makes Neetu different from others is that she still personally sits with every bride before finalising her look, even after the studio has grown so much. Most big studios stop doing this once they expand, but Neetu continues this practice till today. Her love for teaching others also led her to start Saheli Beauty School along with the studio, so that more girls in Meerut can learn proper, professional makeup skills.

Bridal and Festive Makeup Services

Bridal makeup remains the main service of Saheli Bridal Point, and this season the studio is giving full focus on it. The packages are made keeping in mind the real needs of Indian weddings - long-lasting makeup for the pheras, HD and airbrush makeup for photo and video shoots, and light, dewy looks for daytime functions like haldi and mehendi. Every bridal package comes with a trial before the wedding day, so that the bride knows exactly how she will look on her big day.

Along with bridal work, party and festive makeup bookings are also increasing, as families prepare for the full season of engagement, sangeet, and other functions. The studio uses good quality, skin-friendly products that suit Meerut's weather, and every look is designed as per the client's skin tone, face shape, and outfit - nothing is copy-paste. The pricing is also kept transparent, with bridal makeup packages starting from around Rs 12,000 onwards, so brides know clearly what they are paying for.

Hair styling is also included in the same package, so the makeup, hairstyle, outfit, and jewellery all come together properly in one sitting. Because of this complete service, many clients come back to Saheli Bridal Point for their family functions too, or refer their friends and relatives.

Book Early This Season

As many good muhurat dates are falling together this November, slots at popular studios like Saheli Bridal Point fill up fast, sometimes weeks in advance. The studio is requesting brides and families to book their appointments early, instead of waiting for the last few weeks, when very few options are left.

Call now to check slot availability and get a free consultation before booking your wedding date.

Call/WhatsApp: 073109 75420

Saheli Beauty School - Training Future Makeup Artists

Along with the studio, Saheli Beauty School is also an important part of the brand. It offers beauty parlour courses, with free demo classes held every Saturday for those who want to explore before joining fully. Students are trained under the same standard that Neetu follows for her own bridal clients, so the school is not a separate thing, it is a true extension of the same work culture.

This is helpful in two ways. First, it gives local girls and boys in Meerut a genuine chance to learn proper makeup skills, without having to go to bigger cities. Second, it also gives the studio a steady supply of trained artists, helping Saheli Bridal Point maintain good quality even during the busy season.

Strong Following on Instagram

A big part of Saheli Bridal Point's growth has happened openly on Instagram.Their account @sahelibridalpoint_meerut has crossed more than 55,200 followers, which is built mainly through real bridal transformations, behind-the-scenes studio videos and Neetu’s own presence as an artist and teacher. Many brides search and see the work before booking, this Instagram page is a portfolio where brides can see the makeups and feedback.

That's one big reason why families from Meerut and nearby NCR regions keep coming back to the same name, season after season, because this kind of real, organic trust takes time to build.

Ready for the Coming Season

As the wedding and festive season picks up pace, Saheli Bridal Point is not trying to become the biggest studio in Meerut, but continues to stay the most personally connected one. The brand is gearing up for its busiest season, with bridal bookings, festive packages and a beauty school grooming the next generation of artists, all with the same founder-led, personalized service that has made it one of Meerut’s most trusted names in bridal makeup.

Students interested in the next free demo class of the academy or brides and families can call the studio directly or visit the official website of Saheli Bridal Point to book a consultation.

About Saheli Bridal Point

Saheli Bridal Point is the best beauty parlour in Meerut and makeup academy which was started by Neetu Goswami in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in 2019. The brand offers bridal, party, and festive makeup services, along with professional makeup artist training through Saheli Beauty School.

Address: 30 Futa Road, Tej Vihar, Rohta Road, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh - 250002

Phone: +91 7310975420

Website: https://sahelibridalpoint.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sahelibridalpoint_meerut

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sahelibridalpointmeerut/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sahelibridalpoint_meerut

Location: https://share.google/zmD61SGgsX82yXg3u

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