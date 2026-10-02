DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sahm explores cross-border investment and market connectivity at AFCM Annual Conference 2026

Sahm explores cross-border investment and market connectivity at AFCM Annual Conference 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:07 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Sahm Financial Limited, a firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), participated in the AFCM Annual Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 29–30, contributing industry perspectives on cross-border investment and market connectivity.

During the two-day conference, Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion on cross-border investment and market connectivity, while the company hosted an exhibition booth, meeting representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other market participants.

Advertisement

Discussing Cross-Border Investment and Market Connectivity

Advertisement

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion titled “From ETFs to Dual Listings: Redefining Access, Liquidity, and Market Integration,” which explored the development of cross-border investment and greater connectivity between regional and international markets.

Steven Chou said: “As investors are increasingly demanding a wider product suite as well as broader trading venue coverage across global capital markets, ETFs and dual listings can help facilitate cross-border access, while continued collaboration across markets will be important to building a more connected regional investment ecosystem.”

Advertisement

The discussion highlighted the growing role of ETFs and dual listings in connecting investors with markets across jurisdictions, as well as the importance of market infrastructure, regulatory development and evolving investor demand in supporting greater cross-border market access.

Engaging with the Capital Markets Community

Alongside its participation in the conference discussions, Sahm Financial Limited hosted a booth, where it met representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other capital market participants.

The on-site engagement provided an opportunity for Sahm Financial Limited to exchange views with the regional capital markets community following the launch of its DFSA-regulated operations in the DIFC.

Together with its participation in industry discussions, the booth engagement reflected Sahm Financial Limited’s continued engagement with the regional financial community and its focus on supporting connectivity between regional and international capital markets.

About Sahm Financial Limited

Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218). As the DIFC subsidiary of Valuable Capital Group Limited operating under the Sahm brand, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised by the DFSA to conduct the following regulated financial activities:

*        Advising on Financial Products;

*        Arranging Deals in Investments; and

*        Dealing in Investments as Agent.

Through its regulated presence in the DIFC, Sahm Financial Limited supports Sahm’s broader mission of delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven investment solutions. (ANI)

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or promotion of any financial product or financial service. Sahm Financial Limited is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and is authorised to provide financial services to Retail Clients and Professional Clients, subject to the scope and conditions of its DFSA licence. Its regulated financial services are provided in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and are not directed at persons in any jurisdiction, including elsewhere in the UAE, where such activity would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. (ANI)

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) — a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts