Sahm Financial Limited now serving UAE Investors, providing access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets through Sahm App

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Sahm Financial Limited today announced the availability of its investment services to investors in the UAE. As a UAE-based financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218) and registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (License No. CL10742), Sahm Financial Limited enables UAE investors to access Saudi and U.S. equity markets through Sahm App.

As investors increasingly seek greater flexibility and broader market exposure, access to diversified investment opportunities across markets has become an important consideration for today’s investors. Sahm provides UAE investors with a digital investment experience designed to support different stages of their investment journey, combining market access with technology-driven tools and resources.

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The Sahm App provides investors with a seamless digital trading experience, combining access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets with advanced tools designed to support their investment journey. These include conditional orders, fast order execution, Shariah-compliant trading options, and a streamlined digital onboarding process that enables investors to open and manage their accounts conveniently.

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Beyond trading capabilities, the Sahm App provides investors with a range of tools and resources designed to support more informed investment decisions. These include real-time 24/7 financial news, comprehensive stock information, educational content through Sahm Academy, portfolio management features, Sahm AI, an AI-powered assistant, and an embedded Arabic investor community within the app. Together, these features create an integrated digital environment where investors can access market insights, educational resources, and engagement tools within a single experience.

“The availability of Sahm Financial Limited’s investment services in the UAE represents an important milestone in our continued development of regulated digital investment solutions across key markets,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited. “The UAE plays an important role as a global financial hub, connecting investors, institutions, and markets. Through our DFSA-regulated entity, we are pleased to provide UAE and regional investors with convenient access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets through a trusted digital investment experience.”

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The UAE operations of Sahm Financial Limited further strengthen Valuable Capital Group’s network of locally regulated entities across key financial markets. Built on VCGL’s experience in developing technology-driven investment solutions, Sahm continues to support investors through accessible digital services and regulated operations across the markets it serves.

Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218). As the UAE entity of Valuable Capital Group Limited operating under the Sahm brand, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised to conduct regulated financial activities, including Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Dealing in Investments as Agent.

Through its regulated presence in the UAE, Sahm Financial Limited supports Sahm’s broader mission of delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven investment solutions to investors in the markets it serves.

Sahm App is a digital trading and investment platform that provides investors with access to Saudi and U.S. markets. The app brings together market access, market data, advanced trading and analysis tools, AI-powered market insights and assistance, educational resources through Sahm Academy, and investor engagement through its Community, offering an integrated digital experience for investors. With more than two million users, Sahm App has become one of the region’s leading digital investment platforms.

Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL) is a comprehensive financial services company that provides integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services to individuals and corporations. With licensed entities established in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan, VCGL has gained worldwide recognition from millions of users. (ANI)

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