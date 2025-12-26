Sahm Investment Strategy Summit highlights how AI, Data and regional cooperation are reshaping capital markets

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 26 (ANI): Saudi Arabia continues to advance its ambitions as a regional financial hub, driven by ongoing capital-market reforms, data-led innovation, fintech adoption and rising participation from both retail and institutional investors. Increased adoption of digital investment platforms and the continued modernization of market infrastructure are reshaping how capital markets operate across the Kingdom.

This backdrop of economic transformation framed discussions at the Sahm Investment Strategy Summit in Riyadh hosted by Sahm Capital, where a panel of market experts discussed how AI, data and regional connectivity are influencing the structure and evolution of capital markets in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The panel brought together industry leaders from market infrastructure, global exchanges and financial institutions, to offer insights on how technology and policy are reshaping markets and trading. Speakers included James Parker, Chief of Venture Development at Wamid, Saeed A. Assiri, Chief Innovation Officer at Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and Thomas Schack Bregnbak, Managing Director and Head of Data Sales EMEA at Nasdaq. The discussion was moderated by Chris Pereira, CEO of iMpact, a consultancy, who opened the session by emphasizing that the convergence of innovation, infrastructure and cross-border integration is already reshaping capital markets, and the goal of the discussion is for investors to capitalize on these changes.

Predictive AI models and non-traditional datasets are increasingly influencing areas ranging from market surveillance to trade execution, noted James Parker of Wamid. He described a shift from reactive to anticipatory systems, where real-time data signals allow for dynamic liquidity provisioning and improved pricing integrity. These trends, he noted, are redefining the role of exchanges and clearinghouses in the capital market value chain.

Drawing on Nasdaq's experience in global market data, Thomas Schack Bregnbak explained how AI and advanced analytics are expanding access and transparency across both emerging and developed markets. He noted that real-time, high-quality data is increasingly empowering a new generation of investors, adding that the next wave of market inclusion will be driven by smarter and more transparent data rather than a greater number of products.

Saeed Assiri of Saudi Awwal Bank brought the discussion to the banking and wealth management sector, which is also being reshaped by AI. Personalization and automation are now basic expectations from both institutional and retail clients. Assiri stressed that banks must unify fragmented client journeys, using AI not just to optimize operations but to build deeper, more intuitive relationships with customers. In his view, the integration of capital markets into banking platforms through embedded investment products will play a key role in spurring more retail investing.

The final theme discussed was the role of regulatory reform and regional cooperation in expanding participation across capital markets. All three speakers agreed that cross-regional coordination is critical for attracting global capital while strengthening local market resilience. As intraregional capital flows increase, shared standards around data access, compliance and technology infrastructure were seen as key to reducing friction and building investor trust.

The panel concluded with the message that, as capital markets continue to evolve through AI, data innovation, and enhanced connectivity, investors will benefit from staying informed about structural changes and adopting informed strategies as they consider their investment positioning ahead of 2026.

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. (ANI)

