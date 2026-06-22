Sahm launches World Cup-themed investor engagement campaigns to bring investing and community together

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 22 (ANI): Sahm Capital, a CMA-licensed financial company (License No. 22251-25), today announced the launch of two World Cup-themed investor engagement campaigns designed to combine community participation, interactive experiences, and reward opportunities during one of the world's most anticipated sporting events.

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The initiatives, "Watch Live & Cheer" and "My Investment DNA," aim to create a more engaging investing experience by connecting the excitement of football with the power of investor communities.

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As part of the "Watch Live & Cheer" campaign, participants will have the opportunity to compete for rewards totaling up to SAR 98,000. Two lucky draw winners will each receive a prize valued at SAR 40,000, redeemable as either a World Cup travel package or a cash equivalent, while the top three participants on the campaign leaderboard will share SAR 18,000 in cash rewards. Full details and participation access are available at: https://www.sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/lottery?_app_fullScreen=y&lang=en-US

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The "Watch Live & Cheer" campaign enables eligible users to earn Cheer Tickets through net deposits and successful referrals. Participants can accumulate tickets to increase their chances in the lucky draw while also competing for a place on the campaign leaderboard.

Complementing the campaign is "My Investment DNA," an interactive experience that invites users to build an 11-stock lineup and discover their unique investment persona. Inspired by football team formations, the activity combines investing preferences with football-inspired personality archetypes, creating a shareable experience that encourages discussion and interaction among community members. Users who share their persona card on the Sahm community can earn a USD 10 commission-free voucher for each qualifying post that receives three or more likes or four or more comments, with a maximum of two vouchers per user.

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Users can access the experience through the Sahm App and participate via the Sahm Community, where they can discover their investment persona, share their results, and engage with fellow investors through dedicated discussion topics and activities.

The campaigns will run throughout June 2026, with winners and reward recipients announced according to the respective campaign schedules. For more information, visit www.sahmcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Participation in the campaign is subject to eligibility requirements and the applicable campaign terms and conditions. Investing in securities involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Participation in this campaign does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to invest, or a guarantee of investment returns.

About Sahm Capital Financial Company

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com (ANI)

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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