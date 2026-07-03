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Home / Business / Sahm to host 2026 H2 U.S. Market Outlook Webinar with Nasdaq &amp; CME

Sahm to host 2026 H2 U.S. Market Outlook Webinar with Nasdaq & CME

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ANI
Updated At : 08:13 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 3 (ANI): Sahm Capital, a CMA-licensed financial company (License No. 22251-25), will host its 2026 H2 U.S. Market Outlook Webinar on July 7. The event will bring together leading experts from Nasdaq, CME Group, and Sahm Capital to analyze the economic and market trends shaping investment opportunities in the second half of 2026.

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As investors navigate an evolving global landscape marked by technological innovation, shifting monetary policies, and changing commodity dynamics, the webinar aims to equip Saudi and GCC investors with expert insights on the U.S. economy, major asset classes, and effective portfolio strategies.

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Michael Normyle, U.S. Economist and Senior Director at Nasdaq, will provide a macroeconomic outlook for H2 2026, covering growth expectations, inflation trends, and key developments likely to influence financial markets.

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Erik Norland, Managing Director and Chief Economist at CME Group, will examine opportunities and risks across major sectors and asset classes -- including technology stocks, artificial intelligence, gold, oil, and defensive positions -- and how global forces may shape investor sentiment through year-end.

Mohammed Alotaibi, Head of Dealing at Sahm Capital, will share cross-asset allocation strategies tailored for GCC investors, focusing on portfolio diversification across U.S. dollar-denominated assets, commodities, and defensive instruments.

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The session will be moderated by Laith Akari, Risk Officer at Sahm Capital, who will facilitate the discussion and lead a live Q&A.

"At Sahm Capital, we believe that informed investing begins with access to high-quality market insights and financial education," said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. "By bringing together experts from leading global institutions, we aim to help investors better understand the opportunities and risks shaping international markets and make more confident investment decisions."

The webinar is part of Sahm Capital's ongoing investor education program, through which the company provides clients and the wider market with access to professional analysis and expert perspectives on local and global markets.

The 2026 H2 U.S. Market Outlook Webinar will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM (AST) and will be streamed live on YouTube. https://youtube.com/live/deghvmdpQj0?feature=share

Sahm Capital - registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com (ANI)

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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