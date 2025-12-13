Sai University Vice Chancellor Speaks at BRICS Business Forum During AI Journey 2025, Moscow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13: Sai University is proud to announce that its Vice–Chancellor, Prof. Dr Ajith Abraham, delivered a keynote address at the prominent BRICS Business Forum held on 20 November 2025 at Sberbank HQ, Moscow, as part of the global AI conference, AI Journey 2025. The BRICS Business Forum gathered distinguished leaders from industry, academia, government, and civil society from across BRICS and partner nations. The session was chaired by Alexander Vedyakhin (First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank), whose stewardship lent depth and strategic perspective to the discussion.

In his address, Prof. Abraham painted a compelling vision of artificial intelligence as a shared global ecosystem — not merely a technological tool, but a domain requiring coordinated scientific cooperation, ethical frameworks, and inclusive innovation. He argued that BRICS nations, which together represent a substantial segment of the global population and a growing share of worldwide R&D, are uniquely positioned to lead this cooperative effort.

Key themes of his address included: • The strategic value of cross-national AI research hubs and shared laboratories, enabling scientists from São Paulo, Shanghai, Pretoria, Moscow, New Delhi, and beyond to collaborate on AI solutions.

• Talent mobility and unified research programmes — advocating for researcher exchanges, joint doctoral and postdoctoral initiatives, and continuous lifelong learning, ensuring that AI talent and knowledge flow across borders.

• Education reform and industry-academia integration — stressing the need for modern academic structures and micro-credentialing in specialised AI domains, so the next generation of professionals are ready for real-world challenges.

• Potential impact of collaborative AI on critical sectors: digital healthcare, agriculture automation, sustainable manufacturing, financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, and more — helping BRICS nations address socio-economic challenges while leapfrogging traditional development constraints.

Prof. Abraham concluded with a call for equitable, human-centered AI development: AI should serve as a force for global good — combining technological excellence with societal responsibility.

This important participation underscores Sai University’s commitment to shaping global AI discourse and fostering collaborative research and innovation across borders. It also strengthens the University’s position as a thought leader in AI, aligned with India’s vision of inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive scientific development.

About Sai University Sai University, established under Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, offers interdisciplinary programs across eight schools—including Arts & Sciences, Law, Business, Computing & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

A special mention to the School of AI, which blends world-class research with real-world application, preparing students to drive the next wave of intelligent innovation through its UG AI programs.

