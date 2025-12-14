DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SAIL posts 27% YoY sales growth in November 2025

SAIL posts 27% YoY sales growth in November 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:25 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recorded strong growth in its sales performance during April-November 2025, according to a Ministry of Steel release on Saturday.

Advertisement

The monthly performance for November 2025 also stood out. SAIL said its total sales for the month grew by 27 per cent over November last year.

Advertisement

"Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) delivered an excellent performance in Sales in November 2025, achieving 27% growth over the same period last year," the release said.

Advertisement

The company also reported that it sold 12.7 million tonnes (MT) of steel in the eight-month period, higher than 11.1 MT in the same stretch last year. This marked a 14 per cent rise and set the tone for a steady demand trend in the domestic market.

The biggest push came from the retail segment, which rose to 0.14 MT from 0.084 MT a year ago. This meant a 69 per cent jump, driven by stronger movement of saleable steel through road dispatches and warehouse door deliveries. The company added that it emerged as the highest seller of TMT bars in the country in November, showing the scale of retail-led traction.

Advertisement

This resilient performance was possible due to a "strong sales strategy with continuous endeavour by the SAIL team in the marketplace despite many challenges, including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions," the release noted.

During April-November 2025, retail sales alone touched 0.97 MT, up from 0.86 MT in the corresponding period last year. The company said its ongoing brand promotion campaigns across the country also supported this rise.

"The results demonstrate SAIL's customer-centric efforts, market leadership and operational excellence in navigating challenging global conditions while delivering consistent growth across segments. SAIL collective is striving towards achieving further excellence in future," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts