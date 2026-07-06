Saints & Masters Acquires Xencia, Targets ₹1,000-Crore Revenue from Microsoft Cloud Business

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Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6: Saints & Masters (S&M), a leading global technology advisory and execution firm with a strong focus on cloud services and AI-led innovation, has acquired the entire stake in the Bengaluru-based cloud and AI solutions provider Xencia Technology Solutions, adding deep Microsoft capabilities to its growing multicloud practice. With the acquisition, S&M is targeting revenue of over ₹1,000 crore from its Microsoft Cloud business over the next few years, reflecting its ambition to become a key enabler of the AI economy. The buyout is also expected to create more than 1,000 technology jobs over the same period as the company scales its engineering and delivery capabilities globally.

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- The buyout is expected to create over 1,000 technology jobs, as the combined organization scales its cloud and AI capabilities.

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"The acquisition is central to our strategy to scale up our Microsoft cloud, AI and digital transformation offerings both for our clients in India and overseas geographies. Xencia brings to the table a team of experienced professionals with expertise across the entire Microsoft cloud stack. Together, we are building a comprehensive multi-cloud AI delivery platform that will help enterprises modernize, innovate and unlock value from AI at scale. This is about more than scale, it is about building a firm that the most demanding enterprises can trust with their most critical workloads," said Mr. Jaikrishnan G, CEO of Saints & Masters.

Established in 2010, Xencia has built deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and brings eight Microsoft Advanced Specializations across App Modernization, Security, Modern Work, Azure Infrastructure and Data & AI. The firm holds ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, and PCI DSS certifications, making it one of India's highly credentialed Microsoft partners. Xencia also brings more than 500 cloud customers, over 150 Azure-certified professionals, and experience from completing more than 80 large datacentre migrations.

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Saints & Masters operates in India and abroad, including North America, UK, Australia, Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. The acquisition strengthens S&M's position as a leading multi-cloud AI orchestration partner, bringing together Xencia's deep Microsoft Azure expertise and S&M's established hyperscaler and OEM partnerships to create a full-spectrum multi-cloud AI delivery capability for enterprises.

"We evaluated several opportunities in the market, but Xencia stood out because of its strong Microsoft Technology expertise, engineering talent, and profitable growth trajectory. Xencia's leadership and a team of more than 350 engineers and delivery professionals, based in Bengaluru and Chennai, will be fully integrated into the S&M group, strengthening execution depth across the Microsoft stack. As part of the post-acquisition expansion, the workforce is expected to grow to more than 1,000 over the next two to three years, creating additional jobs," Mr. Jaikrishnan added.

The acquisition follows Saints & Masters' earlier acquisition of Kochi-based Nubinix Technologies, a specialised cloud infrastructure provider and AWS Advanced Tier Partner. The Nubinix acquisition strengthened the company's cloud infrastructure capabilities and expanded its AWS service offerings. Together, the two acquisitions reinforce Saints & Masters' commitment to becoming a leading global provider of cloud, AI, and digital transformation services.

For more information, please visit https://saintsandmasters.com/

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