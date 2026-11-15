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Home / Business / Sajjan Jindal applauds Centre’s EV push for staff cars, says shift can boost energy security

Sajjan Jindal applauds Centre’s EV push for staff cars, says shift can boost energy security

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal welcomed the Centre’s decision to make electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for replacing central government staff cars, saying India’s shift to electric mobility can strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

“India’s EV transition is not just about cleaner mobility. It is about strengthening energy security & reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels,” Jindal said in a post on X.

“The government’s move to prioritise EVs in official fleets is a welcome step towards a self-reliant, sustainable India,” he added.

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance said in a November 10 office memorandum that central ministries and departments should ordinarily buy EVs when replacing their existing staff cars. “EVs shall be the default and preferred choice for procurement,” the memorandum said.

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The revised rules took effect immediately and set the net dealer price ceiling at Rs 20 lakh for electric staff cars and Rs 10 lakh for petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles. Ministries and departments that find EVs impractical can seek a case-by-case exemption from the Department of Expenditure, with approval from the secretary concerned and concurrence from the financial adviser.

The September 2022 requirement for ministries and departments to hire electric vehicles continues to apply. Requests to hire petrol, diesel or hybrid vehicles also require a justification and case-by-case clearance.

The procurement move comes alongside the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ Rs 11,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme. A November 6 government factsheet said the scheme, which runs through March 2028, supports categories including electric two-wheelers, buses and trucks, as well as the rollout of charging infrastructure. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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