Sakthi masala Suyasakthi awards 9th edition - Honour and Encourage Women Entrepreneurs an initiative by Brand Avatar

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New Delhi [India], August 13: With the objective of recognising and encouraging women entrepreneurs and achievers, Sakthi Masala has been presenting the prestigious 'Suyasakthi' Awards for the past nine years. As part of the Brand Avatar initiative, this year's awards ceremony was held in a grand manner at Andal Auditorium in Chetpet, Chennai.

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The awards ceremony, organised by Sakthi Masala, was attended by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan and Finance Minister Maria Wilson as special guests. MP Praveen Chakravarthy and popular actor Soori were also present on the occasion.

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The event was presided over by Sakthi Masala founder P.C. Duraisamy and Director Shanthi Duraisamy. MLA Soumya Anbumani and actress Urvashi were among those who participated in the programme. Women achievers from diverse fields, including education, literature, social service, food, art and culture, were honoured with the 'Suyasakthi' Awards.

Speaking at the event, MLA Soumya Anbumani said that both her parental and marital families had a political background. Recalling the initiatives undertaken by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss during his tenure as Union Health Minister, she said that significant steps had been taken to prevent deaths caused by snakebites in rural areas.

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She also recalled that the 108 emergency ambulance service was introduced during that period and that efforts were made to ensure the availability of anti-snake venom in all Primary Health Centres.

"I enjoy visiting every village in Dharmapuri and meeting people. People are my inspiration. Seeing them makes me happy, and I believe they are happy when they see me," she said.

Sakthi Masala founder P.C. Duraisamy, in his address, praised Soumya Anbumani for her personality and style of communication.

"Soumya Anbumani's speeches are constructive and precise. She has emerged as an outstanding personality. Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss is a fine example of the saying that there is a man behind every successful woman. I am also an example of the same," he said.

The awards ceremony, which recognised and celebrated women who have made significant contributions in various fields, received an enthusiastic response from the participants and guests.

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