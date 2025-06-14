Sale Live: Prowatch Xtreme on Amazon at just Rs. 16 for Early Shoppers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Prowatch, the smartwatch portfolio of India’s leading smartphone brand Lava International Ltd., brings an unmissable launch day offer for its recently launched Prowatch Xtreme, the brand’s most advanced smartwatch yet. As part of an exclusive Amazon sale starting at 12 PM on Monday, 16th June, the first 50 customers can purchase the smartwatch for just Rs. 16.To avail this offer on the silicone variant, buyers must use the coupon code “XTREME16” at checkout.

Prowatch Xtreme, an upgraded version of the popular Prowatch X, blends high-performance hardware with software enhancements. It stands out with its vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering a high-resolution 466 × 466 pixel density, 326 PPI, and up to 500 nits’ brightness, ensuring crystal-clear visibility in any lighting. The display is safeguarded by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and supports Always-On Display, allowing users to stay updated.

With over 110 customizable watch faces, it’s designed to suit every mood and moment. Crafted for durability and style, the smartwatch features a sandblasted and oxidized aluminum alloy body, making it both lightweight and rugged. Rated IP68 water-resistant, it’s built to endure workouts, splashes, and everyday adventures. Backed by a 300mAh battery, it delivers up to 10 days of usage, 5 hours of Bluetooth calling, and 17 hours of GPS tracking, all powered by the ATD3085C chipset with smooth Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Prowatch Xtreme comes with 110+ sports modes, structured running courses, and Intelligent Exercise Recognition. Its HX3960 PPG heart sensor ensures accurate heart rate and SpO2 racking, along with advanced features like VO2 Max, HRV, body energy monitoring, and post-workout recovery analysis. What sets it apart is the seamless integration with Google Fit and Health Connect, helping users sync and view data from multiple fitness apps in one dashboard. Outdoor explorers will appreciate the built-in barometer, altimeter, and compass, while productivity tools like event reminders, Pomodoro timer, gesture controls, and Find My Watch/Phone bring smart convenience to everyday life. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the Prowatch Xtreme also comes with an industry-leading 2-year warranty, reaffirming Lava’s promise of reliability and performance.

Prowatch Xtreme will be available exclusively on Amazon starting today at 12 PM, and comes in three sleek variants: Silicone, Nylon, and Metal, to suit a variety of styles and preferences. Silicon strap will be free with the Nylon and metal variants. Beyond the special Rs. 16 drop for the first 50 units, customers can also enjoy launch day discounts across all variants, along with an additional 1,000 off on select bank cards.

The sale will go live exclusively on Amazon at 12PM on June 16, 2025.

Shop here: www.amazon.in/b?node=207709323031&ref=EXT_lava Offers beyond first 50 units: Variant Amazon Special Price Launch Day Offer (June 16) Additional Bank Offer Net Effective Price (incl. of bank offer) Silicone Rs. 4,499 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,000 off on leading bank cards Rs. 2,999 Nylon Rs. 4,699 Rs. 4,199 Rs. 1,000 off on leading bank cards Rs. 3,199 Metal Rs. 4,999 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,000 off on leading bank cards Rs. 3,499 Specifications: Specification Details Screen Size 1.43 inch Screen Type AMOLED IP Rating IP68 Water Resistant Glass Cover Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Seamless Bluetooth Calling & Quick Replies Body Type Aluminium Metal Alloy with Sandblasted & Oxidized Finish Battery 300mAh, 8-10 Days Battery Backup, 5 Hours Bluetooth Calling, 17 Hours GPS Usage Chipset ATD3085C Screen Resolution 466 × 466 Brightness 500 nits Display Features Always-On Display, 326 PPI Density Warranty 2 Years App Support Android & iOS Sensor 6-Axis G-Sensor for High-Precision Motion Tracking PPG Heart Sensor HX3960 PPG Heart Sensor for Accurate Heart Rate & SpO₂ Monitoring GPS In-built GPS Sports & Fitness 110+ Sports Modes, 6 Structured Running Courses, Intelligent Exercise Recognition (IER), Aerobic Training Effect Health Tracking Body Energy Monitor, VO₂ Max, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Post-Workout Recovery Analysis, SpO₂ Monitoring (Manual & Continuous), Smart Sleep Tracking, Breathing Exercises Explorer Suite In-built Barometer, Altimeter, Compass (ABC) Productivity Find My Watch & Phone, Quick Replies, Event Reminders, Pomodoro Timer, World Clock, Stopwatch with Lap Tracking, Google Fit Integration Additional Features Air Quality Index (AQI) Monitoring, Gesture Controls (Raise-to-Wake, Cover-to-Sleep), 110+ Customizable Watch Faces About Prowatch Prowatch, the smartwatch accessory sub-brand of Lava is dedicated to offering superior user experience through quality and accuracy. With a robust lineup across three price segments—the V Series for entry-level, Z Series for mid-range, and X Series for flagship devices—Prowatch continues to innovate and expand its market reach.

About Lava International Limited #ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio into accessories to offer a complete ecosystem to the consumers. The portfolio includes smartwatches, neckbands, earbuds, and a suite of True Wireless Stereo (TWS). The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

