Home / Business / Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies improved to 7.2% in 2024-25: RBI

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The sales growth of listed private non-financial companies in India improved to 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, from a low of 4.7 per cent during the previous year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Thursday.

The RBI released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during 2024-25 drawn from abridged financial results of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

The sales of manufacturing sector companies rose by 6.0 per cent during 2024-25 as compared to 3.5 per cent growth in the previous year, mainly led by automobiles, electrical machinery, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industries.

On the other hand, among the major industries, the petroleum, iron and steel industries recorded contraction in their sales during 2024-25.

Despite global headwinds, sales growth of IT companies improved to 7.1 per cent during 2024-25 from 5.5 per cent in the previous year.

Non-IT services companies recorded double-digit sales growth during 2024-25, led by healthy performance of telecommunication, transport and storage services and wholesale and retail trade industries.

In line with acceleration in sales, manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 6.6 per cent during 2024-25; raw material to sales ratio increased to 55.7 per cent in 2024-25 from 54.2 per cent a year ago, pointing to input cost pressure.

Staff cost rose by 10.0 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 12.0 per cent during 2024-25 for manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies, respectively; staff cost to sales ratio broadly remained stable for manufacturing companies while it moderated for services companies, RBI said today.

With increase in the input costs, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies moderated to 6.0 per cent during 2024-25 from 12.4 per cent in the previous year; within services sector, profit growth moderated to 15.9 per cent in 2024-25 for the non-IT services companies, while it inched up to 6.1 per cent for IT companies.

During 2024-25, operating profit margin moderated by 20 basis points (bps), 80 bps and 30 bps to 14.2 per cent, 21.9 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively, for manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

