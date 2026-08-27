Salesforce Great India Sales, Marketing and Service Summit Spotlights AI-Led Customer Experience and Enterprise Growth

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Salesforce, the #1 Agentic CRM, today successfully concluded the third edition of the Great India Sales, Marketing & Service Summit, bringing together over 35000 registrations from across India to explore how AI, connected data, and intelligent automation can drive measurable enterprise growth.

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Salesforce Through 30 sessions featuring Salesforce leaders, customers, industry experts and partners, the virtual summit explored how organisations can move from AI experimentation to responsible enterprise-wide adoption. The agenda featured sessions on ‘From Campaigns to Conversions: AI Across the Customer Journey’, discussions with Deloitte, Grant Thornton Bharat, KPMG and PwC on governance, data readiness and measurable AI outcomes; and masterclasses exploring how organisations can turn intelligence into influence and build enterprise success with AI.

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A key highlight was a leadership conversation with former Indian cricket captain and coach Rahul Dravid, who drew on his career to share lessons on resilience, adaptability, teamwork, and building sustained performance, qualities equally critical for businesses navigating AI-led transformation.

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Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Salesforce India, said “India is not going digital, it is already digital. The question now is whether enterprises can operate with the speed, intelligence and trust their customers expect. AI will not fix a fragmented customer journey, it will reveal the gaps faster. The next phase of transformation must therefore move from pilots to performance, from disconnected channels to connected customer moments, and from automation to intelligent orchestration. The Great India Sales, Marketing & Service Summit brought together leaders to explore how trusted data, AI agents and empowered people can operate as one system. Ultimately, the winning enterprise will not be the one with the most tools, but the one with the clearest customer truth and the ability to act on it.” Rishabh Chhajer, VP- IT & Cybersecurity, Allen Career Institute Pvt. Ltd., said, “Every student’s journey is different, and engaging them effectively requires communication that is timely, relevant and informed by context. With Salesforce, we are bringing our regional teams and engagement channels onto a unified platform, enabling us to move from fragmented campaigns to more connected and measurable student journeys. This is helping us engage prospective students and their families more meaningfully, while building the scale and agility required to support learners across India.” Now in its third edition, the Great India Sales, Marketing & Service Summit has evolved into an annual Salesforce India platform for business leaders to exchange ideas, learn from customer transformation stories and explore emerging approaches to growth and customer engagement. The summit reinforced Salesforce’s commitment to helping Indian businesses put trusted AI to work and translate innovation into meaningful customer and business outcomes.

About Salesforce Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com/in for more information.

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