Salesforce Supercharges Impact: Launches Agentic AI Accelerator for Indian Nonprofits

Provides INR 6.8 crores in grants, pro bono expertise, and technology to support Indian nonprofits build custom Agentic AI solutions New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM*, today announced the India cohort of its global Salesforce Accelerator — Agents for Impact, a transformative initiative designed to empower nonprofits to harness Agentforce to drive impact. Through the Accelerator program, four nonprofit organizations in India will receive grants, cutting-edge technology, and pro-bono expertise to build and customize AI agents, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and scale community impact in the AI-driven future. The initiative champions a future where humans and AI agents work together to drive impact at scale.

As nonprofits across India work with lean teams to serve large and often geographically dispersed communities, many are looking for new ways to scale their impact amid rising demand, talent constraints, and operational complexity. AI agents present a powerful opportunity to extend their reach by autonomously handling routine tasks like program management, volunteer management, donor communications, and tailored fundraising support. This allows teams to focus on what matters most: direct beneficiary engagement and program delivery across India's vast and diverse landscape. The challenge lies in accessing the technology and expertise needed to make this vision a reality.

The Salesforce Accelerator — Agents for Impact addresses this need by providing nonprofits with technology, grants, and pro bono expertise to build and deploy AI-powered agent solutions. Through a customized six-month program, selected organizations receive comprehensive support including one-on-one and group coaching from Salesforce experts and flexible grants of up to INR 6.8 crores, distributed across a cohort of four nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the selected nonprofits will receive free access to Salesforce technology for up to 18 months, and technical consulting from employee volunteers.

India Cohort Pioneering AI Solutions The inaugural India cohort brings together four pioneering organizations developing innovative AI agent solutions to address critical social challenges: • Antarang Foundation is developing a Career Facilitator Agent that generates personalized career counseling sessions with specific next steps based on each student's profile data, enabling scalable, customized career guidance.

• Foundation For Excellence is creating a Scholarship Agent that supports review and processing of student applications for scholarships, helping more students get access to critical funding.

• Latika is building a Legal Navigator Agent (Asli Intelligence) that generates clear, step-by-step roadmaps for individuals to acquire disability certificates, pensions, scholarships, and tax relief—making complex legal processes accessible to all.

• Teach for India is implementing a Teaching Assistant agent that will be trained on resources from its teacher training platform, Firki. It will serve as a personal assistant to answer queries and guide teachers to relevant courses through intuitive chats and clicks.

Comments on the news: Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, said, “We believe organizations closest to India's most pressing challenges shouldn't be furthest from the tools that multiply their impact. Nonprofits are drowning in admin work when they should be focused on transformation. AI agents represent a fundamental shift: technology that doesn't just optimize workflows but reclaims human capacity for what matters most.

At Salesforce, we’ve long believed that business is the greatest platform for change. That belief guides how we build and deploy AI as a force for good that strengthens communities. Through the Salesforce Accelerator — Agents for Impact, we're proving a new equation: when intelligent systems handle complexity, people multiply impact. Not by working harder, but by working on what only humans can do — building trust, making judgment calls, and showing up with empathy where it counts. The future of impact isn't choosing between humanity and scale. It's architecting them together." *Salesforce, the #1 CRM, powered by AI technology and capabilities.

About Salesforce Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

Visit www.salesforce.com/in for more information.

