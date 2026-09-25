Four nonprofits build agentic AI solutions designed to expand access to disability entitlements, scholarships, career guidance and teacher support - helping frontline teams spend more time serving communities

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

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Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM*, today announced that four Indian nonprofits have built and demonstrated custom Agentforce solutions through the inaugural India cohort of Salesforce Accelerator — Agents for Impact, an initiative that helps nonprofits harness AI to advance their missions. Showcased after its six-month build phase, the AI agents address critical needs across education, career readiness, scholarships and support for people with disabilities and their families. Through the Accelerator, the cohort received access to grants of up to INR 6.8 crores, Salesforce technology, and pro-bono expertise.

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Launched in India in February 2026, the Accelerator brought together four nonprofits - Teach For India, Antarang Foundation, Foundation For Excellence, and Latika - to develop and customize AI agents addressing specific needs within their missions. Over the six-month program, the organizations received one-on-one and group coaching from Salesforce experts, technical consulting from employee volunteers, and access to Salesforce technology. Through the program, each organization turned its deep domain expertise into an agentic AI solution, built around the people it serves and the processes that support them.

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India Cohort Pioneering Agentic AI Solutions

The four nonprofits are leveraging agentic AI to simplify time-intensive work, expand access to critical support, and help frontline teams serve more people effectively. The solutions span teacher support, career guidance, scholarship processing, and disability entitlements, with human expertise remaining central to each use case.

• Teach For India developed an AI-enabled Teaching Assistant and Coach that gives teachers on-demand access to contextual guidance, mentorship and personalized resources. It plans to pilot the solution with 100 Teach For India Fellows and 100 teachers using Firki, Teach For India’s dedicated online teacher education platform. The pilot aims to reduce the time teachers spend finding support by 70% and achieve 90% teacher-rated accuracy and relevance, with plans to subsequently expand the solution to 2,500 teachers using Firki.

• Antarang Foundation has developed a conversational AI copilot to support career facilitators in delivering more personalized and effective guidance to young people. Grounded in live student data from Salesforce and Antarang’s certified resources, the copilot provides classroom-specific insights, relevant career pathways, facilitation tips, and suggested follow-up actions. By reducing preparation time and helping facilitators better understand and respond to individual student needs, the solution aims to make high-quality career guidance more consistent and scalable. Antarang aims to train 200+ facilitators and reach 150,000 students through this initiative by 2027.

• Foundation For Excellence built an intelligent scholarship Agent that reads, extracts and validates application documents of student records in Salesforce. By enabling teams to review exceptions instead of every document, FFE estimates it could reduce screening time by 60%, return approximately 1,400 working days each cycle and double processing capacity.

• Latika developed Asli Intelligence, an internal AI Legal Guide that creates personalized, district-specific plans for families of children and young adults with disabilities. Asli, meaning “real” in Hindi, draws on more than 30 years of Latika’s experience supporting people with disabilities and their families. Based on factors such as age, disability, income and location, it identifies relevant entitlements, required documentation and next steps, helping social workers guide families while enabling lawyers at Latika to focus on complex cases and advocacy.

Comments on the news:

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, said, “Six months ago, these organizations brought us ideas grounded in the realities of their missions. Today, they have translated deep domain expertise into practical agents built around trusted data and clear human roles. This cohort shows that AI’s most meaningful role in the social sector is not replacing people, but extending their knowledge, reclaiming their time and helping them serve more communities with relevance and care.”

Sunya Norman, SVP of Impact, Salesforce, said, “AI has incredible potential to help nonprofits extend their impact, and this cohort is showing what’s possible. By bringing together AI, funding, and the expertise of Salesforce employees, these organizations are building solutions that can save their teams time and help them reach more teachers, students, job seekers, and families. I’m excited to see how they continue this work and further support the communities they serve.”

Elizabeth Samuel, Director of Firki, Teach For India, said, “We are excited to use the whatsapp bot with our teachers. We are hopeful that this will support the educators in their planning and other skills and through this, equip them to provide an excellent education to their students. Through this, we intend to make learning more accessible to educators.”

Priyanka Sanghai , Jt. Executive Director Antarang Foundation, said, “For us at Antarang, AI is not about replacing the career facilitator, but giving them a copilot - one that provides the insights and support they need to understand each student better and help young people expand their aspirations, explore career choices they may never have considered, and find a clear pathway towards the career they choose. Through this project with Salesforce, we have been able to bring this idea to life and explore its potential to strengthen career guidance at scale.”

Jo, Chopra, Executive Director, Latika, said, “Asli Intelligence is so cool we never even thought to dream of it. Now that it exists, our dream is that it will become available to every disabled person in India. Finally, all that they are entitled to: within reach and ripe for the picking!”

This marks the next phase of the Accelerator, as the organizations pilot, refine and scale their solutions. Together, the four use cases offer a practical blueprint for human-centered agentic AI—technology that handles complexity while keeping people, trust and accountability at the center of impact.

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