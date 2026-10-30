Salim Diwan Takes Ownership of Rajasthan Rangers Ahead of Tennis Premier League Season 8

New Delhi [India], October 29: Salim Diwan has taken ownership of Rajasthan Rangers ahead of Season 8 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), bringing a renewed focus on building a competitive team and strengthening the franchise’s connection with tennis fans.

Under Diwan’s leadership, Rajasthan Rangers will look to bring together experience, team spirit and a shared commitment to performance. His broader vision includes supporting the growth of Indian tennis and the aspirations of Indian men and women competing on the global stage, including at the Olympic Games.

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The announcement was made at an event held at Gour Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, where the franchise unveiled its plans for the upcoming season, with Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza joining Rajasthan Rangers as its Brand Ambassador. The event brought together the franchise’s leadership, including Salim Diwan, Owner; Dr. Sattar Diwan, Chairman; and Jonu Rana, Vice Chairman, highlighting a collective commitment to building the team’s presence and strengthening its competitive ambitions.

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Commenting on his ownership of Rajasthan Rangers, Salim Diwan said, “Taking ownership of Rajasthan Rangers is an opportunity to build something that players and fans can believe in. We want to create an environment where players feel supported, understand their roles, and have the confidence to compete at their best. Season 8 is the beginning of that journey, and our focus is on building a strong foundation for the franchise.”

With Shrinath Prahlad coaching the team, Rajasthan Rangers will focus on aligning players, coaching staff and management around clear goals. Preparations will centre on developing a cohesive squad and creating an environment that encourages players to bring their best to every contest.

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Speaking about Sania Mirza’s association, Diwan added, “Sania has shown generations of Indians what is possible through talent, discipline and perseverance. We are proud to have her associated with Rajasthan Rangers. She brings a valuable perspective to our journey and shares our ambition to bring more people closer to tennis.”

Mirza’s association connects the franchise with one of India’s most celebrated sporting journeys, adding momentum to its efforts to engage existing tennis followers and attract new audiences.

As Season 8 approaches, Diwan’s emphasis is on building a franchise that combines competitive ambition with a strong sense of belonging. With new leadership and a shared commitment across the organisation, Rajasthan Rangers will look to strengthen their presence in the league and give supporters plenty to cheer for.

About Rajasthan Rangers

Rajasthan Rangers is a franchise competing in the Tennis Premier League (TPL), a team-based tennis competition. Owned by Salim Diwan, with Sania Mirza as Brand Ambassador, the franchise is focused on competitive tennis, teamwork and building a lasting connection with fans.

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