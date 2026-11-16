VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: Just two lines in the trailer have created a powerful musical moment. But the bigger intrigue surrounds the writer behind them — Shayar Meet, whose raw, rustic and refreshingly original style earned remarkable praise from Meet Bros at the film's Mumbai trailer launch.

There are songs that announce themselves with elaborate promotions, and then there are songs that need barely a few seconds to leave an impression. The war anthem featured in the recently unveiled trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace seems to belong to the latter category.

Against the film's intense battlefield visuals, Sukhwinder Singh's electrifying voice rises over a thunderous musical composition by Meet Bros, delivering two fiercely charged Punjabi lines:

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"Je tu lava dehkda nai dekhya, Dekh saade lahu da rang" (If you have never seen blazing lava, Then look at the colour of our blood)

"Saadi Akhiyaan bhathi vangu bhakhdiyaan, Vairi dekh ke reh ju dang (Our eyes blaze like a burning furnace, The enemy will be left stunned at the sight.)

It is a brief musical passage, but one that carries the weight of a much larger anthem. The ruggedness of the words, the extraordinary force of Sukhwinder's voice and the grand orchestration create a goosebump-inducing moment that gives the trailer an additional surge of emotion and intensity.

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And while the combination of Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros is impressive enough, the real surprise lies in the name behind those words — Shayar Meet, a relatively new entrant to mainstream Bollywood whose writing is already drawing attention for its distinctive character.

When Meet Bros Compared a New Writer's Craft to the Legends

One of the more intriguing moments at the film's trailer-launch event in Mumbai on November 6 came when Meet Bros introduced Shayar Meet on stage.

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Speaking about his writing, the composer duo praised its unusual combination of rawness, rustic flavour and freshness — qualities they felt are becoming increasingly rare in contemporary songwriting. In an especially generous appreciation of his craft, they invoked the names of legendary lyricists Javed Akhtar and Gulzar while discussing the distinctiveness of his writing.

For a lyricist making his Bollywood debut, such words from established composers are an extraordinary introduction. The comparison is not about declaring a newcomer the equal of celebrated legends. Rather, it reflects the creative excitement surrounding a writer whose vocabulary, imagery and instinctive expression appear to offer something different from familiar commercial songwriting patterns.

Shayar Meet's words are earthy without being ordinary, aggressive without losing emotional depth, and rooted in regional expression without compromising their cinematic impact.

It is precisely this combination that makes his arrival interesting.

And it naturally raises a question: if just two lines can create such an impression, what might an entire song — or an entire body of Bollywood work — sound like?

Two Lines in the Trailer. An Entire Anthem Still Waiting to Unfold.

The trailer offers only a tantalising glimpse of the song, with its full version yet to be released and its official title still awaited.

However, audiences present at the November 6 trailer launch in Mumbai received a further taste of the composition when Meet Bros performed the number at the event.

That performance offered a glimpse of the song's larger musical ambition — a composition conceived not merely as a conventional patriotic track, but as a sweeping war anthem designed to carry emotion, courage, defiance and sacrifice on a grand cinematic scale.

Its placement in the film's climax could make it an especially significant musical moment, where the emotional journey of the characters meets the full force of the battlefield.

The anticipation now surrounds the complete version: Sukhwinder Singh's formidable voice, Meet Bros' fully realised musical arrangement and the fiery, uncompromising words of Shayar Meet.

If the trailer's brief passage is a glimpse of what the makers have created, the full song promises a considerably more thunderous experience.

A New Name in Bollywood, But Not a New Artist

Although Maatrubhumi marks Shayar Meet's Bollywood songwriting debut, he has been actively creating music well before this high-profile introduction.

His independent catalogue spans Punjabi and Haryanvi music, romantic melodies, energetic regional numbers and devotional compositions. Releases such as Pallo, La Te Thalle, Gallan Mitthiyaan, Dooriyaan, Intezaar, Murde Nai, Tu Ki Jaane, Tu Pyar Hai Mera, Ardaas and Shiv Shambhu reflect an artist who has explored varied musical territories rather than limiting himself to a single genre.

More importantly, Shayar Meet's creative identity extends well beyond writing lyrics.

He is also a composer, singer and performer who has appeared in his own music videos. In several independent productions, he has contributed to multiple stages of the creative process — from conceptualising and writing a song to composing, recording and performing it.

Raw, Rustic and Unmistakably His Own

What makes Shayar Meet's writing stand apart is not simply the use of Punjabi words. It is the attitude with which those words are delivered. There is an instinctive, almost conversational honesty to his expression. He appears comfortable with the rough edges of language, allowing words to retain their natural force instead of smoothing them into predictable lyrical conventions. In a war anthem, that instinct becomes particularly effective.

The imagery of blood, courage, confrontation and sacrifice demands conviction. It cannot survive on grand musical arrangements alone. The lyrics must carry their own emotional authority. That is where Shayar Meet's writing finds its strength.

His style does not attempt to imitate established Bollywood lyricism. It draws on a different vocabulary and emotional rhythm, bringing an earthy immediacy to a cinematic setting.

Meet Bros' appreciation of that quality at the trailer launch has added an interesting dimension to his debut, drawing attention not merely to the song but to the writer's potential.

And There Is Already Much More in the Pipeline

What makes Shayar Meet's entry into Bollywood especially intriguing is the range of projects already taking shape beyond Maatrubhumi.

The artist has several assignments in various stages of development and production, spanning large-scale historical war dramas, action thrillers and films exploring the horror genre.

His involvement is not limited to writing individual songs. While some projects feature his work on major title tracks and emotionally charged musical sequences, others involve broader responsibilities as a composer and music director, including multiple songs and background scores.

Such varied assignments could provide an opportunity to explore different dimensions of his musical imagination — from the intensity of a battlefield anthem to the emotional vulnerability of a romantic composition, or the atmospheric demands of suspense and horror.

Alongside these film commitments, Shayar Meet continues to develop independent Punjabi and Haryanvi music, with additional releases and international collaborations in the pipeline.

For an artist entering Bollywood with a major war anthem, the breadth of this forthcoming work makes the next phase of his career particularly interesting.

Bollywood Has Heard Two Lines. The Rest Is Yet to Come.

The arrival of a new writer in Bollywood is not unusual. What is unusual is an introduction that brings together a Salman Khan film, the extraordinary vocal power of Sukhwinder Singh, the musical scale of Meet Bros and a public appreciation of the writer's originality that invokes some of Hindi cinema's most respected literary names.

For Shayar Meet, Maatrubhumi represents more than a prestigious debut. It is an opportunity for audiences and filmmakers to discover a creative voice that has been developing across independent music and is now finding expression on a much larger cinematic canvas.

The full war anthem is still awaited. So are the other songs, compositions and film projects that could reveal more of his range.

But the curiosity has already been established.

Two lines have introduced Shayar Meet to Bollywood's mainstream audience. The complete song may reveal the true scale of his writing — and his forthcoming projects will show just how far that creative voice can travel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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