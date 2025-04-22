Salon-Science Meets Prestige Beauty: Nexxus New York Makes a Striking India Debut with Sobhita Dhulipala

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Hindustan Unilever Limited marked a luxurious new chapter in India's premium beauty landscape with the grand unveiling of Nexxus New York Salon Hair Science, introducing the revolutionary PROMEND range at an exclusive event held at Famous Studios in Mumbai. With an evocative theme of 'Bond Together', the event brought together salon-grade science, deep proteomic expertise, and a sophisticated sensorial universe to Indian consumers for the very first time.

* Launch Event Unveils Trillion Protein Hair Revival Ritual & Ultra-Luxe Gold Artist Showcase

THE GOLD STANDARD OF LUXURY HAIRCARE

True to its iconic roots, the highlight of the evening was the hero product - Nexxus PROMEND Resurrection Hair Oil-in-Serum - brought to life through an exquisite artistic installation. In a spectacular statement of luxury, Nexxus revealed an 18k real gold rendition of its iconic golden bottle, crafted by artisans to echo the brand's philosophy: when science meets luxury, hair shines like gold. This bespoke artist play reinforced Nexxus' prestige positioning, personifying its aspirational DNA and establishing its hero product as a future cult classic.

SCIENCE THAT SHINES

Taking center stage alongside the glamour were two immersive science demonstration zones that visually brought the promise of proteomic repair to life.

* The Cuticle Transformation Zone offered a microscope-led analysis of untreated vs. Nexxus-treated hair, showcasing the visible revival of damaged cuticles--smoothened, strengthened, and sealed post-treatment.

* The Protein Preservation Test used a protein indicator solution to compare regular shampoos with Nexxus. The test revealed significantly reduced protein loss--validating the 80% protein bleed reduction claim and underlining the efficacy of the Trillion Protein Transfusion technology behind Nexxus.

THREE SIGNATURE ZONES OF ENGAGEMENT

The event design blended immersive storytelling with high-touch elegance:

* The Golden Tunnel & Glam Board led guests into a world of movement, shine, and transformation--amplified by a breathtaking aerial hoop performance that reflected the flowy, featherlight beauty of Nexxus-treated hair.

* The Hero Room housed a 5-ft life-sized golden Nexxus bottle along with a stunning product wall, displaying the full PROMEND Repair, Moisture, and Oil Resurrection range, highlighting claims like '2X smoother,' '12X stronger,' and '6 drops to virgin hair.'

* The Nexxus Salon Experience Zone offered a luxe experiential showcase that paid homage to the brand's 40+ year professional salon heritage from New York, complete with a salon-style installation where science, performance, and prestige came together seamlessly.

A STARRY NIGHT WITH SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Leading the brand's Indian narrative was actor and style icon, Sobhita Dhulipala, who made a glamorous appearance as Nexxus' newly announced Brand Evangelist. With effortless elegance and a strong belief in conscious beauty choices, Sobhita mirrored the brand's modern muse--refined, empowered, and self-assured.

"Nexxus is where luxury meets science--and I'm thrilled to be part of its journey in India. Nexxus doesn't just care for your hair, it transforms it. It's like bringing the power of a salon and the precision of science into your everyday ritual," said Sobhita Dhulipala.

BRINGING SALON-GRADE SCIENCE TO INDIA The launch also featured insights from Harman Dhillon, Executive Director - Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever, who presented the keynote and unveiled the vision behind Nexxus' India journey.

"We're excited to bring Nexxus to India--a brand that embodies the future of haircare: precise, effective, and powered by science. Nexxus is designed to offer Indian consumers transformative results while indulging them in a luxurious experience," said Harman Dhillon.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING Nexxus New York's PROMEND range is now available on leading e-commerce platforms--Nykaa, TIRA, Zepto, Amazon, and Myntra--and exclusively at www.nexxus.in. Pricing starts at Rs 1599 for Shampoo, Rs 1899 for the Hair Mask & the Hair Serum in Oil at Rs 2499.

About Nexxus:

Founded in 1979 by renowned cosmetologist and hair scientist, Jheri Redding, Nexxus is one of the first brands to infuse hair products with proteins--harnessing the power of proteomics (the study of hair proteins at a molecular level).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669002/NEXXUS_Sobhita_Dhulipala.jpg

