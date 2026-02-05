SaltDiscovery Media Group Marks 5 Years, Launches Brand Communion

The newly launched platform will focus on the evolving world of brands, marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer behaviour and corporate storytelling. India – Business Wire India SaltDiscovery Media Group, a new-age digital media company focused on credible journalism and data-driven industry intelligence, marked its fifth anniversary with a gala celebration and the launch of its new flagship publication, Brand Communion.

Founded in 2021, SaltDiscovery Media Group has built a strong presence in business-to-business journalism, delivering real-time news, in-depth industry reporting, market research, and forward-looking analysis across key sectors. The group’s portfolio includes PharmaNewsLive, a dedicated platform covering pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and life sciences, with a growing readership in India and international markets, including the United States, China, Russia, Armenia, and several other countries.

The anniversary event brought together industry leaders, partners, readers, and stakeholders to reflect on the group’s growth journey and to formally unveil its next phase of expansion into business, branding and governance journalism.

Commenting on the milestone, Karan Bhatia, Founder, SaltDiscovery Media Group, said the company was entering a defining new chapter.

“Completing five years is both humbling and energising. What began as a focused effort to build a credible, research-oriented media platform has evolved into a trusted source of information for professionals across industries. This milestone reinforces our responsibility to raise the bar for accuracy, depth, and relevance in everything we publish,” Bhatia said.

Brand Communion launched The newly launched Brand Communion will focus on the evolving world of brands, marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer behaviour, and corporate storytelling, with a strong emphasis on India and the wider Eurasian market.

“In today’s world, brand publications like Brand Communion play a critical role in shaping how businesses and consumers understand branding, trust, and reputation. Our aim is not just to track campaigns or trends, but to create an informed space that examines how brands and consumer culture are evolving. Branding is no longer driven by a single voice — it is shaped by companies, agencies, platforms, creators, and communities, and Brand Communion is built to reflect this complexity,” Bhatia added.

He added that the platform has been launched in English, but very soon Brand Communion will evolve into a multilingual platform to better reflect the diversity of markets and audiences we serve across continents.” Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Arora, Chief Legal Consultant, said, “In an era of information overload and misinformation, credible platforms matter more than ever. We are delighted to launch this publication, which will unpack industry complexities and offer clear perspectives on brands, consumers, and the global challenges and opportunities shaping the future. The launch marks a strategic step in broadening the group’s publishing portfolio after the success of PharmaNewsLive.” Reiterating the group’s editorial philosophy, he stated, “In an environment where speed often comes at the cost of accuracy, our commitment is to responsible journalism. Our readers should be confident that our reporting is balanced, verified, and independent, and credibility will remain our cornerstone. We are now looking to systematically expand our portfolio into other critical domains that shape economies and societies — including business, branding, governance, and policy.” Brand Communion is live: https://www.brandcommunion.com/.

The company also plans to strengthen its research and analytics capabilities and expand its global contributor network over the course of 2026.

About SaltDiscovery Media Group SaltDiscovery Media Group is a new-age digital media and research platform committed to delivering credible news, in-depth industry stories, data-driven insights, market intelligence reports, and real-time forecasts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 2021, the group publishes PharmaNewsLive, a leading platform focused on pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and life sciences, with a strong readership in India and international markets including the United States, China, Russia, and Armenia. In 2026, the group expanded its portfolio with the launch of Brand Communion and the upcoming debut of Business Journal Live, reinforcing its commitment to responsible journalism and high-impact industry coverage across business, branding, and governance.

Website: www.saltdiscovery.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)