Sameera Group to Foray into Industrial & Logistics Segment with 450,000 Sq ft Development in Sriperumbudur

Group to invest around ₹150 crore in maiden industrial and logistics park; plans ₹1,800 crore investment to develop 5-6 million sq ft across South India over the next five years

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameera Group, one of South India's established integrated township developers, has announced its foray into the industrial and logistics real estate segment with a 450,000 sq ft development at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The Group will invest ₹150 crore in its maiden industrial and logistics park, marking a strategic diversification beyond its core residential plotted development business.

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The project will cater primarily to light industrial manufacturing, e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL) and other logistics occupiers. Building plan approvals are in place and construction is set to commence shortly. The development is expected to be completed and operational within 12 to 15 months.

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For Sameera Group, the new vertical builds on one of its long-standing strengths including land acquisition and development. Over its 38-year journey, the Group has developed approximately 23.85 million sq ft and sold more than 13,700 residential plots, giving it extensive experience in identifying, acquiring and obtaining approvals for land across South India.

Mr. Jayakumar Murugesan, Managing Director & CEO, Sameera Group, said, "Our entry into industrial and logistics real estate represents the next phase of Sameera Group's growth. Having built a strong foundation in land acquisition and real estate development over nearly four decades, we now want to diversify our business into the B2B segment. We are investing around ₹150 crore in our first 4,50,000 sq ft development at Sriperumbudur as that is the next growth corridor."

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"The project is being planned as a Grade A industrial and logistics development, with infrastructure designed to meet the requirements of modern manufacturing and supply-chain occupiers. The master plan incorporates efficient internal movement, common infrastructure and sustainability measures, with IGBC Platinum certification being pursued. The development also provides for rooftop solar readiness, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, energy and water monitoring and EV-charging infrastructure," added Mr. Murugesan.

Sriperumbudur-Dominant Industrial and Warehousing Micro Market

Sameera Group's move comes at a time when Chennai is witnessing strong growth in industrial and warehousing demand. According to Knight Frank's India Warehousing Market Report 2026, Chennai recorded 8.3 million sq ft of warehousing transactions in 2025, a 42% year-on-year increase. Manufacturing accounted for 59% of the city's total demand, underlining Chennai's position as a major manufacturing and industrial hub.

Within Chennai, the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam cluster accounted for 77% of the city's warehousing transactions in 2025, making it the dominant industrial and warehousing micro-market. The report also noted an increase in industrial usage within warehousing parks, reflecting growing demand for manufacturing-linked facilities.

Located directly on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, Sameera Group's Sriperumbudur development is positioned within one of Chennai's most established manufacturing corridors. The Sriperumbudur-Oragadam belt has a strong concentration of automotive, electronics, engineering and ancillary manufacturing units, creating sustained demand for industrial and logistics infrastructure.

₹1,800-Crore Expansion Plan to Build 5-6 Million Sq Ft Across South India

The Group now plans to leverage this capability to build a larger industrial and logistics platform. Over the next five years, Sameera Group intends to develop 5-6 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space with a projected investment of around ₹1,800 crore. Land has already been acquired for future developments at locations in Chennai, Hosur and Bengaluru, with these projects currently at different stages of planning.

About Sameera Group

Established in 1982, Sameera Group is a diversified South India-based business group with a strong presence in real estate and integrated township development. Over the years, the Group has expanded its interests across residential and commercial real estate, warehousing, hospitality, education, transportation and renewable energy. With more than four decades of experience, Sameera Group has built its reputation around land acquisition, development expertise, quality and timely execution, while continuing to expand across emerging growth corridors in South India. Sameera Group has developed over 900 acres of land translating to about 23.85 million sq ft of development. Sameera group is currently developing 35 projects with 28 projects in the pipeline.

https:ameeraindustrialpark.com/

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