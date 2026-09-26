NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26: Sameera Groups, one of India’s leading diversified business groups with interests spanning land bank generation, real estate, warehousing, education, hospitality, and renewable energy, has unveiled its ambitious township development portfolio spanning approximately 2,500+ acres across Tamil Nadu and other key markets in India.

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With 10+ ongoing township developments across strategic locations, Sameera Group is focused on developing large-format, integrated communities across key growth corridors. These developments are envisioned to bring together diverse residential, commercial and social infrastructure, creating well-planned communities designed for future growth.

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The proposed and ongoing developments incorporate a diverse mix of land uses and community infrastructure, including residential, commercial, senior living, industrial parks, resorts, wellness facilities, wind farms, education, healthcare, hotels and other lifestyle infrastructure.

The Group’s township portfolio spans locations including East Tambaram, Poonamallee, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Walajapet, Kanchipuram, Trichy, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Bagalur, Rameswaram, Mumbai and other growth corridors. Individual developments range from approximately 32 acres to 350 acres.

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Unlike conventional residential developments, Sameera Group’s township model focuses on creating self-sustained and well-integrated communities, bringing multiple aspects of everyday life closer to residents.

Townships offer a distinct advantage by bringing residential, commercial and other supporting sectors together within an integrated community. This creates a more convenient and connected lifestyle, while offering Better Living, Faster & Higher Appreciation and Well-Maintained Communities.

“Sameera Group aims to contribute to the next phase of organised urban and semi-urban development across Tamil Nadu and South India. We are focused on creating integrated ecosystems where people can live, work, learn, access healthcare, pursue recreation and build communities within well-planned environments. The scale of our township portfolio reflects our long-term commitment to creating sustainable and future-ready communities,” said Mr. Jayakumar Murugesan and Mr. Sandeep Kumar Murugesan, Managing Directors, Sameera Group.

With its expanding township portfolio, Sameera Group aims to strengthen its presence in large-format integrated development and contribute to the evolution of organised urban and semi-urban communities across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

For more information, please visit: www.sameeragroups.com

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