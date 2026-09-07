Sammy Kotwani to Focus on India-Russia Industrial and Business Cooperation at INNOPROM India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: Sammy Manoj Kotwani, President of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA) in Russia, is set to participate in INNOPROM India 2026, with a focus on strengthening business partnerships, industrial cooperation, SME engagement and investment opportunities between Indian and Russian companies.

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INNOPROM India 2026 is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 11 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together representatives from industry, business and government from India and Russia.

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Kotwani, who has been based in Russia for nearly four decades, said the next phase of India-Russia economic engagement should focus on translating the longstanding relationship between the two countries into practical commercial partnerships.

"India and Russia already have a strong foundation of trust. The next step is to translate that trust into greater business confidence, manufacturing partnerships, SME cooperation, investment and long-term market engagement. INNOPROM India provides an important opportunity for companies from both countries to move from dialogue to practical projects," Kotwani said.

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Focus on industrial and SME partnerships

Kotwani has served as President of the Indian Business Alliance since 2008 and is associated with platforms promoting business cooperation between India and Russia.

His areas of engagement include trade, investment, manufacturing, logistics, banking and payments, market access and regional business cooperation. He has also participated in international economic forums, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum.

At INNOPROM India, Kotwani is expected to focus on opportunities for Russian companies seeking long-term engagement with India's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem, while also highlighting opportunities for Indian businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the Russian market.

"Business relationships become sustainable when companies see continuity, trust and practical value. Our role is to help businesses on both sides find the right partners, understand each other's markets and build relationships that can grow over the long term," he said.

Business and cultural engagement

In addition to his business activities, Kotwani is the owner of The Imperial Tailoring Company in Moscow. He is a professional tailor and received a Diploma of Merit from the Tailor & Cutter Academy in the United Kingdom in 2000.

Kotwani is also associated with the promotion of Indian culture in Russia. As President of the Indian Cultural-National Center "SITA", he has been involved in cultural initiatives and celebrations including India Day, Ganesh Utsav, Diwali and Holi.

The initiatives bring together members of the Indian community, Russian citizens, diplomats, government representatives, business leaders and cultural organisations.

"Governments create the framework for bilateral relations, but lasting friendship is also built between people. Business, culture and community engagement all contribute to making the India-Russia relationship stronger and more resilient," Kotwani said.

Community initiatives

Kotwani has also been associated with community service initiatives in Russia. According to the organisation, he and his associates have supported a weekly Saturday food-seva initiative for nearly a decade, providing meals to around 400 people each week.

He has also expressed a long-term vision of supporting the establishment of a Hindu temple and cultural centre in Russia. The proposed institution is envisioned as a platform for cultural exchange, community engagement and the promotion of Indian traditions and heritage.

About Sammy Manoj Kotwani

Sammy Manoj Kotwani is a Moscow-based Indian-origin entrepreneur and business and community leader. He is President of the Indian Business Alliance and President of the Indian Cultural-National Center "SITA".

His activities include business development, institutional relations, cultural initiatives and community engagement, with a focus on strengthening economic and people-to-people relations between India and Russia.

Official Website: https://www.iba-moscow.ru/

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