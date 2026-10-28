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Home / Business / Samrat Group acquires majority stake in Kartikeya Industries

Samrat Group acquires majority stake in Kartikeya Industries

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PTI
Updated At : 12:21 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The acquisition expands Samrat Group’s industrial manufacturing portfolio and advances its vision of building a diversified, future-ready business group.

Hyderabad, India | 28 October 2026: Promoters of Samrat Group, a diversified business group with revenues of USD 300 million, today announced the acquisition of an 85% stake in Kartikeya Industries (KIPL), Hyderabad.

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Founded by Raja Jain, Samrat Group has built a strong presence over three decades across steel, building materials, and consumer electronics distribution. The acquisition marks a strategic step in Raja Jain’s vision of expanding the Group into complementary businesses and building a broader industrial platform for sustainable, long-term growth.

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He is joined in this journey by his sons, Aditya Jain and Anurag Jain, who are actively involved in the Group’s growth. Aditya Jain will lead Kartikeya Industries, with a focus on strengthening its capabilities and driving its next phase of expansion.

Kartikeya Industries manufactures engineered steel solutions for infrastructure, railways, road safety, and solar applications. Its integration into Samrat Group complements the Group’s existing businesses and strengthens its participation in India’s growing infrastructure and industrial manufacturing sectors.

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Upwisery acted as the exclusive transaction advisor to promoters of Samrat Group. Upwisery (www.upwisery.com) also facilitated acquisition financing in form of private credit from a leading NBFC, helping bring the financing, valuation, and the acquisition components of the transaction together.

With this acquisition, Samrat Group now operates across four sectors, from steel and building materials to consumer electronics distribution and engineered manufacturing, making it one of Hyderabad’s most diversified family-owned business groups.

Backed by its founder’s three decades of experience and a second generation stepping into leadership, the Group enters its next phase of growth with both depth and momentum.

About Samrat Group

Samrat Group is a diversified business group with over 30 years of experience across steel solutions, building materials, consumer electronics distribution, and industrial manufacturing.

Website: www.samratgroup.com

About Kartikeya Industries

Kartikeya Industries is an engineering and manufacturing company specialising in steel solutions for infrastructure, railways, road safety, and solar applications.

Website: www.kartikeyaindus.com

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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