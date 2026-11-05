Samsung AC Diwali Offers 2026: Which AI Enabled Split AC Is Worth Buying

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: With Diwali approaching on 8 November, Samsung’s latest AI-enabled air conditioners offer households more than conventional cooling. The 2026 Samsung AC range features WindFree technology that spreads cool air without uncomfortable direct draughts, making it particularly useful for bedrooms and overnight cooling. Select models also offer AI Auto Cooling to adjust cooling settings automatically, SmartThings connectivity for smartphone control, and convertible modes to match changing cooling needs. With 3 Star, 4 Star, and 5 Star options available, buyers can compare energy efficiency alongside smart features. For households running their AC for longer hours, choosing a higher-rated model could offer greater electricity savings over time.

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Once buyers have shortlisted a model based on cooling performance, energy efficiency, and budget, they can explore available options on Bajaj Mall before completing their purchase at a Bajaj Finance partner store. The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000, while the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card provides a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000. Both options offer repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, allowing households to spread the purchase cost across manageable monthly instalments. Zero down payment is also available on select models. Buyers can check their pre-approved eligibility online using their mobile number and OTP before visiting a participating store to finalise the purchase.

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Which Samsung AI split ACs are worth considering in 2026?

Samsung’s 2026 inverter split AC range includes models with different cooling capacities, energy ratings, and smart features. These five options are worth comparing for everyday cooling, bedroom comfort, and long-term electricity savings.

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1. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree AR60H18D13WNNA

Price: Rs. 34,990 | Capacity: 4.75 kW | Type: 3 Star Inverter Split

Why it works: This model combines WindFree cooling, AI Auto Cooling, and SmartThings connectivity for convenient temperature management. Its WindFree mode distributes cool air through small openings, reducing direct cold airflow during sleep. The 5-step cooling control allows users to adjust cooling output based on their needs. With an ISEER rating of 4.43, it offers a balance between everyday cooling comfort, smart features, and electricity efficiency.

2. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree AR60H18D1PWNNA

Price: Rs. 38,855 | Capacity: 4.85 kW | Type: 3 Star Inverter Split

Why it works: This model offers WindFree airflow, Wi-Fi connectivity, 4-way swing, and 5-step convertible cooling. Its convertible modes allow users to adjust cooling capacity based on room conditions, while 4-way swing helps distribute air more evenly. The 4.85 kW cooling capacity makes it worth considering for rooms with moderate cooling requirements. It suits households seeking flexible cooling settings and smartphone-based convenience.

3. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree AR60H19D1AWNNA

Price: Rs. 42,543 | Capacity: 1.5 ton class | Type: 4 Star Inverter Split

Why it works: This model offers a 4 Star energy rating, making it worth comparing with 3 Star alternatives for households that use their AC for several hours daily. Its WindFree technology helps maintain comfortable cooling without a strong, direct draught. The higher energy rating can help manage electricity consumption under comparable usage conditions. It is a practical option for buyers looking to balance cooling comfort and long-term running costs.

4. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree AR60H18D1YWNNA

Price: Rs. 47,490 | Capacity: 4.75 kW | Type: 4 Star Inverter Split

Why it works: This model combines WindFree cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 5-step convertible operation with an ISEER rating of 5.15. Its annual electricity consumption is rated at 713.57 kWh under standard BEE testing conditions. The 4 Star rating makes it worth considering for households with regular cooling requirements. It also offers a five-year comprehensive warranty and a ten-year compressor warranty, adding value for long-term ownership.

5. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AR70H19D13WNNA

Price: Rs. 69,990 | Capacity: 5.10 kW (1.45 ton) | Type: 3 Star Inverter Split

Why it works: This premium model features Motion Wind technology with five airflow modes, including Max Wind, Surround Wind, Long Reach Wind, Down Wind, and WindFree. These settings allow households to adjust airflow based on seating arrangements and cooling preferences. Its 5.10 kW capacity makes it suitable for buyers comparing higher-output cooling options. A five-year comprehensive warranty and ten-year compressor warranty add further value for long-term use.

Disclaimer: Each model’s features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited-time offers on air conditioners

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,667 per month, upgrading to the latest AC has never been more affordable this festive season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a Samsung AI Split AC this Diwali from a Bajaj Finance partner store?

Upgrading to a new Samsung AI air conditioner this Diwali becomes more affordable when the cost is split into manageable monthly instalments. Buyers can explore the latest Samsung AI Split AC offers and follow these steps to complete their festive-season purchase:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Samsung AI Split AC models based on cooling capacity, AI-powered cooling features, inverter technology, energy efficiency ratings, smart connectivity, and price before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: Buyers can verify their pre-approved loan limit on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted Samsung AI Split AC models can be explored at a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

4. Check the model in person: Buyers can evaluate cooling performance, AI-enabled features, energy-saving modes, smart controls, airflow coverage, and design with the help of in-store experts.

5. Choose an EMI plan: The purchase can be financed through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan. Flexible repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months and zero down payment offers are available on select models.

6. Complete the purchase: Once the financing process is approved, buyers can complete the transaction and bring home their new Samsung AI Split AC for enhanced comfort during the festive season and beyond.

This Diwali, buyers can explore the latest range of Samsung AI Split ACs on Bajaj Mall and visit a Bajaj Finance partner store to upgrade their homes with convenient EMI options that suit their budget.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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