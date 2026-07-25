Samsung, Broadcom expand AI semiconductor partnership; collaboration estimated at over $200 bn through 2030

San Francisco [US], July 25 (ANI): Samsung Electronics and Broadcom on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their strategic collaboration across memory and foundry technologies, with the partnership expected to be worth more than USD 200 billion over the next five years through 2030.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during the AI Summit held at The Midway in San Francisco, where senior executives from both companies and representatives of the South Korean government were present.

Advertisement

According to a joint statement, the expanded collaboration is aimed at supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure by combining Samsung's capabilities in memory, foundry and advanced packaging with Broadcom's AI and connectivity technologies.

Advertisement

On the memory side, the two companies plan to collaborate on supplying advanced memory solutions, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), for Broadcom's next-generation AI accelerators.

In foundry, the partnership will focus on Samsung's 2-nanometre (nm) and below process technologies for Broadcom products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions. The collaboration will also cover advanced packaging technologies based on Samsung's 2nm process, including 2.3D and 2.5D integration, to improve the performance and power efficiency of AI and networking chips.

Advertisement

"AI is driving unprecedented demand for tightly integrated semiconductor technologies spanning memory, logic and advanced packaging," said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions (DS) Division.

"By expanding our collaboration with Broadcom across these critical technologies, we look forward to delivering greater value to customers while advancing the AI infrastructure of the future," he added.

Charlie Kawwas, President of Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions Group, said the growing scale of AI infrastructure requires deeper industry collaboration.

"As AI infrastructure continues to scale, close collaboration across the semiconductor ecosystem becomes increasingly important," Kawwas said.

"By combining Samsung's memory and foundry expertise with Broadcom's AI and connectivity leadership, we aim to continue to deliver technologies that power the next generation of AI infrastructure," he added.

The companies said the agreement strengthens their long-term partnership and reflects Samsung's strategy of providing end-to-end semiconductor technologies spanning memory, logic, foundry and advanced packaging for AI and high-performance computing applications. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)