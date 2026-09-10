DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Samsung chief Lee to buy $1.45 billion stake from his mother

Samsung chief Lee to buy $1.45 billion stake from his mother

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seoul [South Korea], September 10 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong plans to buy 7.19 million shares in the chipmaker from his mother, Hong Ra-hee, in a 1.94 trillion won (USD 1.45 billion) off-market transaction that will increase his direct stake in the company, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

According to a Samsung Electronics regulatory filing on Wednesday, Lee is scheduled to acquire 7,188,793 common shares from Hong, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, on October 12, The Korea Herald reported.

Advertisement

The planned price is 269,500 won (USD 201.42) per share, based on Samsung Electronics' September 8 closing price, putting the transaction value at about 1.937 trillion won (USD 1.45 billion). The disclosed price and volume remain subject to change under applicable regulations.

Advertisement

If completed as planned, Lee's Samsung Electronics holdings will rise from 97,551,953 shares to 104,740,746 shares. His stake, calculated against the company's total outstanding common and preferred shares, will increase from 1.47 per cent to 1.58 per cent.

The transaction transfers the shares within Samsung's controlling family rather than releasing another large block into the market, meaning the broader holdings of the company's largest shareholder and related parties would effectively remain unchanged.

Advertisement

No specific reason for the transaction was disclosed.

Market observers have linked Hong's continued share sales to financing associated with the roughly 12 trillion won (USD 8.97 billion) inheritance-tax bill imposed on the family following the 2020 death of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The family completed its five-year instalment payments earlier this year.

Hong sold 15 million Samsung Electronics shares in an April block deal worth about 3.08 trillion won (USD 2.30 billion). That earlier disposal followed a trust agreement that explicitly cited tax payments and loan repayment as its purpose.

Whether proceeds from the latest transaction will be used to repay related borrowings has not been confirmed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts