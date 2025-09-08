Samsung Display to unveil automotive OLED solutions in Munich

Seoul [South Korea], September 8 (ANI): Samsung Display Co. is set to unveil a broad lineup of automotive organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions at Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) Mobility 2025, the company said on Monday, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Advertisement

The company will debut a new digital cockpit demo model for future autonomous vehicles during the world's largest mobility trade fair, which is set to open on September 9th. The prototype features OLED screens throughout the cabin, including a 10.25-inch moving cluster display positioned in front of the driver, which serves as the instrument panel while driving and retracts under the dashboard when the vehicle is stationary.

"On the passenger side, a 34-inch Center Information Display (CID) to Passenger Information Display (PID) unit combines 14.5-inch and 13.8-inch screens using multi-lamination technology. The OLED panel applied to the PID incorporates Samsung Display's patented Flex Magic Pixel (FMP) technology that adjusts pixels to block side visibility," the report said.

Advertisement

The feature prevents drivers from being distracted by the passenger-side video. When paired with artificial intelligence (AI), the feature can automatically switch on or off depending on whether the vehicle is in autonomous or manual driving mode.

Between the driver and passenger, the center fascia will feature a 14.4-inch Flexible L display with an L-shaped curved design to showcase the OLED technology's flexibility.

Advertisement

During the six-day event, Samsung Display will also introduce its dedicated automotive OLED brand, DRIVE, for the first time. The new brand is built on five pillars: design differentiation, robust reliability, intelligent safety, visual excellence, and expandable & extendable display formats.

"To enhance customer engagement, the company will unveil a Rigid OLED-based off-the-shelf (OTS) solution that standardizes technologies, materials, and components. The platform offers seven Rigid OLED models ranging from 7 to 17 inches, allowing clients to select and combine products to shorten development timelines and reduce costs," the report stated.

Samsung Display will also collaborate with French automotive designer and artist Alban Lerailler to present concepts such as foldable and stretchable OLED interiors for autonomous vehicles.

Describing OLED as the most suitable display platform for the era of software-defined cars, Samsung Display said it aims to strengthen its leadership in the global automotive OLED sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)