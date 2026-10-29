Samsung Electronics posts record USD 80.19 billion operating profit on surging AI chip demand

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Samsung Electronics fired back in the artificial intelligence chip race by posting a record third-quarter operating profit of 107.44 trillion won (Rs USD 80.19 billion), according to a news report by The Korea Herald.

The financial performance made Samsung the first global technology company to cross 100 trillion won (Rs USD 74.64 billion) in quarterly operating profit. Operating earnings surged 783.1 per cent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 126.9 per cent to 195.25 trillion won (Rs USD 145.73 billion), marking a fourth consecutive quarterly record. Net profit climbed 514.6 per cent on-year to 75.14 trillion won (Rs USD 56.09 billion).

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Earnings momentum came from the company's semiconductor operations, where revenue from sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, known as HBM4, more than tripled during the quarter. HBM4 generated approximately 60 per cent of total HBM revenue, allowing the company to reach its market share target ahead of schedule.

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"Negotiations for our 2027 HBM supply have been completed at prices reflecting our product competitiveness," the news report quoted Samsung.

"The volume is already sold out," the company added, noting that major buyers continued to place requests for additional volume.

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Initial customer response to sample shipments of next-generation HBM4E chips sent in May remained positive. Samsung secured long-term memory supply deals with 10 major clients and conducted discussions with 10 others, seeking commitments for 60 to 70 per cent of manufacturing capacity through 2030.

The semiconductor-oriented Device Solutions unit delivered 147.1 trillion won (Rs USD 109.79 billion) in revenue and 106.5 trillion won (Rs USD 79.77 billion) in operating profit.

Conversely, the Device eXperience arm, which handles mobile phones, televisions, and home appliances, registered 52.1 trillion won (Rs USD 39.02 billion) in revenue alongside an operating loss of 800 billion won (Rs USD 599.2 million).

Samsung Display generated 8 trillion won (Rs USD 5.99 billion) in revenue and 1.1 trillion won (Rs USD 823.9 million) in profit, while Harman brought in 4.3 trillion won (Rs USD 3.22 billion) in revenue and 600 billion won (Rs USD 449.4 million) in operating earnings.

Samsung planned capital spending of 84.4 trillion won (Rs USD 63.2 billion) for 2026, up 31.7 trillion won (Rs USD 23.74 billion) from the previous year. Out of this total, 76.8 trillion won (Rs USD 57.52 billion) went toward semiconductors and 3.9 trillion won (Rs USD 2.92 billion) toward display operations. Third-quarter investments stood at 29 trillion won (Rs USD 21.72 billion), with 27.2 trillion won (Rs USD 20.37 billion) directed to chips.

To address ongoing supply constraints, the company assessed potential new fabrication facilities across South Korea and the United States. Equipment setup and cleanroom operations began at its Taylor, Texas facility, alongside capacity expansions for advanced chip packaging.

"Capacity expansion at advanced nodes is not keeping pace with demand," the company stated.

The chipmaker confirmed that it evaluated extra manufacturing lines to handle orders for 2-nanometer chips utilized in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing setups.

Samsung projected the semiconductor upswing to persist through 2027, backed by consistent artificial intelligence spending, with memory undersupply potentially stretching into 2028. The board approved a third-quarter dividend of 4,601 won (Rs USD 3.45) per share, distributing roughly 30 trillion won (Rs USD 22.47 billion) on November 27. Under a shareholder allocation target of 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won (Rs USD 67.41 billion to USD 82.39 billion) for 2026, between 55 trillion won and 75 trillion won (Rs USD 41.20 billion and USD 56.18 billion) remained unallocated.

"The return of the remaining funds will include a substantial share repurchase and cancellation program, along with cash dividends," the company confirmed. (ANI)

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