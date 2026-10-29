Samsung Galaxy F08 vs A08: Which Budget Galaxy Wins?

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Samsung has expanded its affordable smartphone range in India by launching the Samsung Galaxy F08 and Samsung Galaxy A08 on 1st October 2026. The two phones are very similar, sharing a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99+ processor, a 50MP main camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and long-term software support.

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The main differences come down to price and colour options. You can explore both models at a Bajaj Finance partner store, compare their features and pricing, and purchase the one that suits your needs on Easy EMIs.

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Samsung Galaxy F08 vs Galaxy A08: Key features compared

The Galaxy F08 and Galaxy A08 are very similar in hardware. Both are 4G phones aimed at users who want a large screen, long battery life, expandable storage, and extended software support at a lower price.

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Same processor and everyday performance:

Both phones run on the MediaTek Helio G99+ octa-core processor. The chipset handles everyday tasks like messaging, social media scrolling, video streaming, web browsing, and casual gaming efficiently.

Storage starts at 64GB and can be expanded up to 2TB by using a microSD card. This gives users plenty of room for photos, videos, downloads, and apps.

- Same 6.7-inch display:

The Samsung Galaxy F08 and Samsung Galaxy A08 both feature a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The large screen works well for watching videos, browsing, reading, and social media, while 90Hz makes scrolling feel smoother than a standard 60Hz panel.

Both phones are nearly identical in size, measuring 8mm thick and weighing 197g, so users are unlikely to notice any real difference when holding or carrying them.

Cameras are almost identical:

Both models use a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera on the back, plus an 8MP front camera. The main camera handles everyday photos, while the depth sensor helps with background blur in portrait shots.

Video recording goes up to Full HD at 30fps, so neither phone has a clear camera advantage.

Same 6,000mAh battery:

The larger 6,000mAh battery is now standard in the budget segment, and both the Samsung Galaxy A08 and Galaxy F08 feature one. You also get 25W fast charging support, although the charger is sold separately. For users who spend a lot of time streaming, browsing, or calling, the battery capacity makes both phones a worthy option.

Long software support on both:

Samsung promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for both models. That is a notable benefit in this price range, particularly for budget buyers who aim to use their phone for several years.

Both Samsung Galaxy A08 and F08 also include Samsung Knox Vault and Circle to Search, adding security and useful search features without requiring a more expensive Galaxy model.

IP64 protection comes as standard:

The Galaxy F08 and A08 both carry an IP64 rating, giving them protection against dust and water splashes. This does not make them waterproof, but it adds protection against everyday spills and light rain.

Where the Galaxy F08 and Galaxy A08 differ

With most specifications being the same, the buying decision comes down to a couple of practical differences:

- Price: The Samsung Galaxy A08 costs about Rs. 1,500 more than the slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy F08.

- Colours: The Samsung Galaxy F08 is currently available only in Dark Blue, while the Samsung Galaxy A08 comes in Dark Blue, Green, and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy F08 and A08 price in India

Both phones are currently offered with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India at the following prices:

- Samsung Galaxy F08 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM): Rs. 16,999

- Samsung Galaxy A08 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM): Rs. 18,499

Updated on: October, 2026

Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.

Picking the right budget Galaxy phone for your needs

The Samsung Galaxy F08 offers better value if you want the same processor, display, cameras, battery, durability, and software support for Rs. 1,500 less.

Consider the Samsung Galaxy A08 if you prefer its wider colour selection. Since the hardware is nearly identical, your choice mainly comes down to price and colour preference.

Shop for the right budget Samsung Galaxy phone on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance

If you are planning to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy F08 or Galaxy A08, you can explore eligible models at a Bajaj Finance partner store and buy your preferred phone on Easy EMIs instead of paying the full amount upfront.

This lets you spread the cost across affordable monthly payments while choosing the model that fits your needs.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Explore eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphones and available offers.

3. Select the preferred model and storage option.

4. Choose a suitable Easy EMI repayment tenure.

5. Complete the purchase and pay through convenient monthly instalments.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.

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