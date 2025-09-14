DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Samsung Life seeks stake in European alternative investment manager

Samsung Life seeks stake in European alternative investment manager

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seoul [South Korea], September 14 (ANI): Samsung Life Insurance is in talks to acquire a stake in a European alternative investment firm managing 55 trillion won (USD 39.6 billion), mainly via private debt, as part of its strategy to diversify earnings amid sluggish growth in the domestic life insurance market, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Advertisement

According to foreign media and the insurance industry on Thursday, Samsung Life has been negotiating to buy part of Hayfin's shares held by U.S. private equity group Arctos Partners LP. Hayfin is an alternative investment firm managing 34 billion euros in assets across private debt and private equity, with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and France's AXA Investment Managers Prime also buying minority stakes in Hayfin in July 2025.

Industry officials see Samsung Life's move as aimed at efficient asset management. The company not only anticipates gains from potential appreciation in the value of the shares but expects to explore joint investment opportunities or commit capital to Hayfin funds as well. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts