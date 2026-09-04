DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Samsung narrows SK hynix HBM lead as HBM4 shipments accelerate

Samsung narrows SK hynix HBM lead as HBM4 shipments accelerate

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Samsung Electronics lifted its sha0re of global high-bandwidth memory revenue to 33 percent in the second quarter, narrowing the gap with market leader SK hynix to 17 percentage points, The Korea Herald reported Friday.

Samsung’s share jumped from 21 percent in the first quarter as it expanded shipments of its latest HBM products to major global technology companies, The Korea Herald reported, citing Counterpoint Research.

Advertisement

SK hynix retained the top spot with 50 percent of revenue in the April-June period, down from 64 percent a year earlier. Micron Technology ranked third with an 18 percent share, down from 21 percent in the previous quarter, according to The Korea Herald.

Advertisement

Counterpoint expects Samsung to gain further ground as shipments of sixth-generation HBM4 increase, The Korea Herald reported.

Fifth-generation HBM3E still accounts for most industry revenue, but HBM4 shipments are expected to accelerate in the second half. Competition among the three memory chipmakers is set to intensify as developers of next-generation AI processors adopt the newer products, according to The Korea Herald.

Advertisement

SK hynix has built a commanding HBM lead through its position as a key supplier of HBM3 and HBM3E to US AI chip giant Nvidia, The Korea Herald reported.

Samsung, however, expects HBM4 to help it close the gap. During its second-quarter earnings call in July, the company said its HBM market share could approach its overall DRAM market share in the second half.

“Demand for HBM4 is growing rapidly in line with customers’ ramp-up schedules for the second half,” said Kim Jae-june, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics’ Memory Business, as quoted by The Korea Herald.

“We expect HBM4 to account for more than 60 percent of our total HBM revenue in the second half,” said Kim Jae-june.

Samsung increased HBM4 sales in the second quarter and supplied HBM4E samples to major customers, The Korea Herald reported.

SK hynix maintains that its yearslong lead has produced advantages that rivals cannot quickly reproduce.

“Our accumulated competitiveness in time to market, product performance, mass-production yield, quality and customer trust are differentiators that cannot be replicated in a short period of time,” the company said during its second-quarter earnings call, according to The Korea Herald. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts