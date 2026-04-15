Samsung rejects TV crisis speculation, addresses competitive pressures in China

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Samsung Electronics dismissed market speculation regarding a crisis within its television business, stating that concerns remained overstated despite current market challenges, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

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As per the report, Yong Seok-woo, the head of the company's visual display division, spoke at Samsung's The First Look Seoul 2026 event on Wednesday. He characterised recent reports of a significant downturn as "exaggerated" and maintained that the business division continued to hold a steady position.

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"While the hardware segment faces pressure from competition and geopolitical factors, the (visual display) business is not in a difficult situation as some fear," the report quoted Yong.

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The executive noted that the division possessed a diversified portfolio that mitigated risks associated with the traditional TV market. This strategy included a heightened focus on soundbars, monitors, and business-to-business (B2B) signage.

Furthermore, the company reported an increase in service-based revenue, specifically citing subscription models built upon its existing installed base of television units.

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Samsung's visual display and home appliance division recorded a loss of 200 billion won, or approximately USD 136 million, during the previous year, but is expected to return to profit in the first quarter.

Yong acknowledged challenges in China, saying the company is reviewing operations to improve efficiency, but dismissed speculation of restructuring or exit.

Samsung also declared this year "the year AI TVs go mainstream," unveiling a new lineup with AI features across most models and expanding its ultra-premium Micro RGB range.

Despite the intensification of global competition, the leadership expressed confidence in its technological advantages. The company cited a stable demand for global televisions, which it expected to be further bolstered by upcoming major international sporting events.

"The year AI TVs go mainstream," Yong said, as he declared the company's strategic direction for the current cycle. (ANI)

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